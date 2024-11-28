Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage may have celebrated Thanksgiving a little early, but don’t expect the Young Sheldon spinoff to ring in the Christmas holiday anytime soon.

The show’s holiday festivities will be limited to Thanksgiving this time around as executive producer Steve Holland offers an explanation behind the decision. “We’re not doing a Christmas episode this year,” Holland tells TV Insider. “We’ve done the Thanksgiving episode, which was great and it felt like going into Christmas… sometimes it’s hard to do those episodes and not have the whole family come in.”

As fans will recall from the Thanksgiving episode, the McAllisters hosted Georgie’s family, including his sister Missy (Raegan Revord), mom Mary (Zoe Perry), Meemaw (Annie Potts), and Dale (Craig T. Nelson). While the event didn’t quite go to plan, it was a step in a positive direction as the Coopers and McAllisters came together and Georgie helped his mom move forward following dad George Sr.’s (Lance Barber) death.

The difficulty, Holland notes, is “If you’re gonna do Christmas, and it’s Cece’s [first] Christmas, how do you not have Mary and Meemaw as a part of it? And we had just had them in for Thanksgiving and it felt like it might be treading similar ground thematically. So we chose Thanksgiving because it was sort of the first big holiday without George Sr.”

While fans may not be getting a Christmas episode, they do have plenty to look forward to following Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage receiving a full-season order at CBS. Following November 14’s Thanksgiving installment, the season will resume its run with the episode, “A Regular Samaritan,” airing on December 5.

And looking ahead to the future, Holland teases, “We’re gonna get into Georgie and Mandy’s relationship even more. We’re gonna start to explore [and] learn a little bit more about Audrey [Rachel Bay Jones] and Jim [Will Sasso].”

Stay tuned for this and more as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage continues its run on CBS, and let us know what you’d like to see from the show in the comments section, below.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Returns Thursday, December 5, 8/7c, CBS