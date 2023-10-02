‘The Talk’ Sets New Season 14 Premiere Date After Strike Delayed Return

The Talk was just one of several talk shows that delayed returns due to the writers’ strike, which is over, with the WGA’s ratification vote for the new deal with the AMPTP set for October 2-9. Now, after initially saying it would be returning sooner, there’s a premiere date for Season 14.

The daytime show shared the news on its Instagram alongside a photo of its hosts, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell, and Natalie Morales (above). The Talk Season 14 premiere will now air on Monday, October 9 at 2/1c on CBS. There’s no word yet on the guest lineup for that episode or the first week back.

The Talk initially got back to work on its new season last month, with a premiere date originally set for September 18. (Production originally stopped in May, when the writers’ strike began.) That came after The Drew Barrymore Show resumed production (with Drew Barrymore facing backlash for that decision) and The Jennifer Hudson Show planned to do the same.

WGA picketed the talk shows as they began filming the new seasons. After Barrymore announced her show would not be returning as planned, CBS shared that The Talk would be pausing production as well and did not set a new premiere date.

The WGA and AMPTP came to a tentative deal on September 24, and while waiting for the ratification vote, writers are allowed to return to work. Actors remain on strike, with SAG-AFTRA set to meet with the AMPTP on October 2. Until their strike ends, actors cannot go on talk shows as part of not promoting struck shows and movies such as in interviews and on social media. (They can talk about other forms of media.)

The Talk‘s planned return comes after late night talk show hosts — Stephen Colbert with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Seth Meyers with Late Night With Seth Meyers — announced they’d be back on air on Monday, October 2. (John Oliver‘s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver returned on Sunday, October 1.)

The Talk, Season 14 Premiere, Monday, October 9, 2/1c, CBS