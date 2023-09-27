Late Night Shows Return: Dates for Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers & John Oliver

Meredith Jacobs
Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers
NBC; CBS; NBC

Late night television is back next week.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver shared the news in a post to the Strike Force 5 X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Late Night With Seth Meyers will be back with new episodes on Monday, October 2, and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver returns on Sunday, October 1.

“Of course, in a greater sense, the Strike Force 5 will never end, because Strike Force 5 is not a place. Strike Force 5 is not a people. Strike Force 5 is barely a podcast…Nay, Strike Force 5 is an idea. An idea that five men could talk on top of each other for 12 episodes. And maybe somebody would listen. As we say goodbye, we would like to thank all those somebodies. Truly, you were the heroes. We were mostly the heroes, but you were in there, too,” the post reads.

“We want to thank the entire Strike Force 5 team, our wives, our special guests, and apologize to Conan O’Brien, who agreed to do the pod, but Stephen forgot to send him any possible dates, and then the strike ended,” it continues. “Goodbye for now, and hello for later, because we still have a few more episodes. Unless Ryan Reynolds cuts off the cash. This is the strike Force 5 signing off and the Late Night 5 signing back on…” Check out the full post below.

Also returning with the strike over is Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, September 29.

Late night shows paused production when the writers’ strike was called on May 2. It was on Sunday, September 24 that the WGA and AMPTP reached a tentative deal, and the strike officially ended at 12:01am PT on Wednesday, September 27. The ratification vote still has to be held (October 2-9), but writers can return to work in the meantime.

