The Night Agent is such a big hit for Netflix that it scored an early renewal before Season 2 even premiered!

The action-thriller is set to return for its second season on January 23, 2025, but before that date was even announced (on November 13), the streaming service renewed it for a third (on October 8)! Read on for everything we know about Season 3, from a potential premiere window to the cast and more.

When will The Night Agent Season 3 premiere?

It’s way too soon to even begin to guess. When Season 3 was announced, Netflix said that a production unit will begin in Istanbul at the end of 2024 before returning to film in New York in 2025.

Season 1 was released on March 23, 2023, and the second will premiere on January 23, 2025. (Filming on the second began in February 2024 and ran through June.) It’s possible that the third season could premiere in early 2026, rather than there be a nearly two-year gap like between the first two.

Who will be returning for The Night Agent Season 3?

It’s probably safe to assume that Gabriel Basso will be back as Peter Sutherland, and it’s hard to imagine Luciane Buchanan not returning as Rose. But beyond that, we can’t even begin to speculate.

Who’s joining the cast for The Night Agent Season 3?

Genesis Rodriguez is reportedly “in talks” to join the cast in an undisclosed role, according to Variety on November 19.

What’s The Night Agent Season 3 about?

It’s too soon to know. The series, based on Matthew Quirk’s novel, began by following Peter as he ultimately saved the president in Season 1. That led to him becoming a Night Agent himself, which we’ll see in Season 2. We’ll have to wait to see how that ends up before we have any idea what’s in store in Season 3.

Is there a Night Agent Season 3 trailer?

Not yet.