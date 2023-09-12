‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ & ‘The Talk’ to Return Amid Writers & Actors Strikes

Martin Holmes
Comments
The Jennifer Hudson Show and the Talk
Chris Millard/Warner Bros.; Sonja Flemming/CBS

As controversy abounds over Drew Barrymore’s decision to resume her talk show amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, two more daytime series are set to return to our screens this month.

According to Variety, The Jennifer Hudson Show is resuming production this week and will return on Monday, September 18. The talk show is covered by the WGA, but Variety sources say the season will begin without writers, though it intends to resume WGA writers once a new contract is in place.

In addition, CBS daytime panel series The Talk is also looking at September 18 as its return date. The show, which is hosted by Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, and Sheryl Underwood, shut down production back in May shortly after the strikes began. It’s unclear if all the co-hosts will be back; O’Connell has shared several photos from the picket lines on social media.

'Drew Barrymore Show' 'Regrets' Kicking WGA Supporters Out of Audience During Picket
Related

'Drew Barrymore Show' 'Regrets' Kicking WGA Supporters Out of Audience During Picket

What we do know is that The Talk will have a new showrunner, as Rob Crabbe, formerly of The Late Late Show With James Corden, was brought in to replace Kristin Matthews back in June.

The news comes as Barrymore’s daytime talk show resumed filming without writers this week. The actress’s decision was met with backlash from both fans and the WGA, though SAG-AFTRA defended her choice.

Protestors gathered outside Barrymore’s show on Monday, September 11, and two audience members were kicked out of the New York City studio for wearing WGA pins.

“It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings,” a spokesperson for the show told Variety. “Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets.”

The Drew Barrymore Show - Syndicated

The Drew Barrymore Show where to stream

The Jennifer Hudson Show - Syndicated

The Jennifer Hudson Show where to stream

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Talk

Drew Barrymore

Jennifer Hudson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Todd and Julie Chrisley
1
Todd & Julie Chrisley Are Emailing Each Other in Prison & Writing Memoirs
Ken Jennings in 'Jeopardy!'s Second Chance Tournament
2
Ken Jennings Ignores Elephant in Room as ‘Jeopardy!’ Returns
Amy Schumer attends the U.S. Open tennis finals between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka (L); Nicole Kidman attends the same game (R)
3
Amy Schumer Deletes Instagram Post ‘Cyberbullying’ Nicole Kidman After Backlash
Ken Jennings - Jeopardy
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Heap Praise on Ken Jennings as Season 40 Starts
Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
5
Pat’s ‘Fortune’ Farewell Season Starts: Vanna, Memories & Tributes