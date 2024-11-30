Lindsey Stirling Speaks Out After NBC Airs Only Seconds of Her Halftime Show

There’s a penalty flag on the field for NBC’s broadcast of Lindsey Stirling’s halftime show during the Packers–Dolphins game on Thursday, November 28. Viewers are frustrated with the network for only showing a snippet of Stirling’s performance, and now the violinist is addressing the snub.

Rather than showcasing Stirling in action at Lambeau Field on Thursday, NBC instead showed a documentary short about Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, USA Today reports. Then, before cutting to commercial, the network aired mere seconds of Stirling’s performance.

Other networks, meanwhile, broadcast much more of other artists’ halftime performances on Thursday, as Shaboozey performed during the Lions–Bears game on CBS and Lainey Wilson performed during the Cowboys–Giants game on Fox.

Fans of Stirling and other viewers spoke out via social media after only getting a glimpse of the America’s Got Talent alum.

“Massive L from @NBCSports for giving us a canned human interest story instead of showing Lindsey Stirling, which easily would have been the best halftime performance of the day,” one person wrote on X.

“Poor Lindsey Stirling at the @MiamiDolphins and @packers Thanksgiving game,” someone else posted. “Shaboozey and Lainey Wilson got their halftime performance aired in full. She got barely 10 seconds. I wouldn’t say [I’m] a fan, but @NBCSports should be shamed.”

An NBC Sports spokesperson told USA Today that the network has presented an in-depth, human-interest feature during each primetime Thanksgiving game since 2013, often followed by a brief showing of the in-stadium performance. The newspaper adds NBC only offered seconds of Steve Aoki’s performance during its broadcast of the the 49ers–Seahawks game last Thanksgiving.

Stirling acknowledged getting short shrift on Instagram on Friday, November 29. “Thank you so much to the @packers for having us and for treating us like queens!” she wrote. “Thank you to all the Green Bay fans for being so enthusiastic during our performance. It was a night I’ll never forget — my first stadium performance. Sorry to all my fans who tuned in to watch and didn’t get to see it. I appreciate all the posts of support.”