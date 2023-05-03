WGA Strike: ‘The Talk’ Shuts Down, Other Daytime Talk Shows to Stay On

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) officially went on strike on Tuesday, May 2, causing significant changes across the television landscape, particularly on late-night, where the likes of The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show have all gone dark.

Things are a little different over at daytime, as several daytime talk shows don’t employ WGA writers, meaning they are under no obligation to go on strike. The only exception is CBS’ The Talk, which will go dark while the strike is ongoing.

On Tuesday, ABC’s The View and Disney’s syndicated Live With Kelly and Mark aired as normal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources said that The View is “largely unscripted,” and while “a couple” of writers on the show are affected, no one else on the staff will do their work during the strike.

The syndicated Tamron Hall show is also unaffected and will air as usual. Meanwhile, NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, which does have WGA writers, tapes episodes in advance, so it has a backlog of shows to air. CBS Media Ventures’ The Drew Barrymore Show has already wrapped production on its season.

This means The Talk is the only daytime show which will be severely affected by the strike, as the show does use WGA writers. The show has a handful of taped original episodes that will air into next week, but after that will begin airing repeats.

The WGA officially went on strike on Tuesday following a breakdown in negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the company that represents the major studios, including Disney and Netflix. The WGA is demanding higher pay to reflect the recent streaming boom and also for protection against the use of artificial intelligence in writing.

