Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Ratings: 2024 Viewership Hits All-Time High

NBC has 31.3 million reasons to be of good cheer this holiday season. That’s the number of viewers who tuned in on Thursday, November 28, to watch the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on all platforms, including Peacock, NBC’s streaming sibling.

That tally marks the biggest-ever TV audience for the parade, with viewership rising 10 percent from last year’s total of 28.5 million, according to a network press release. And with 23.6 million viewers watching the parade on NBC, this year’s broadcast also ranks the most-watched entertainment show on linear television since ABC aired 2020’s Academy Awards.

In the 18-to-49-year-old demographic, this year’s parade hit a 5.4 rating and stands as the highest-rated telecast since 2021’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

And the success carried over to The National Dog Show, which aired immediately after the parade on Thursday. That special got 12.2 million viewers to “heel” across all platforms — a 5% gain from last year — marking the most watched edition of the annual dog show since 2020.

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade featured performances from stars like Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, and Kylie Minogue, while the casts of Broadway shows including Death Becomes Her and Hell’s Kitchen energized Herald Square. And, as always, balloons were a big attraction, with inflatable versions of Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, and Goku among 2024’s new additions.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an event in which we take enormous pride, and it’s an absolute joy to know that there was a record number of people watching across both NBC and Peacock,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCU Entertainment. “The parade is a tradition like no other. Year after year, it’s the best way to kick off the holiday season, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it with our partners at Macy’s.”

Added Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer Will Coss, “The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that annually marks the beginning of the holiday season. Macy’s is honored to bring this iconic experience to life and create moments of inspiration and joy through world-class entertainment that only we can deliver for our customers and the nation.”