[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander, Season 7, Episode 10, “Brotherly Love.”]

Outlander delivered a crushing blow to leading lady Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the latest installment, “Brotherly Love,” as Lord John Grey (David Berry) informed her that Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) ship to America had seemingly sunk without any survivors.

The news was devastating for Claire who found herself bereft as she cried in bed, hiding away from the world, but when authorities came knocking on the door of her current Philadelphia lodgings, Lord John had to think fast in order to protect her from arrest after she’d been accused of seditious activity. In the episode’s final moments, Jamie’s best friend and adoptive father of his biological son William, proposed to Claire, implying that the only way to keep her from prison was to marry.

“There are a lot of twists and turns,” Balfe tells TV Insider about Claire’s journey this season. “I think for Claire anyway, this is her reality. This is the news she’s been given, and… apart from how she feels, she has no reason really not to believe it,” she adds of Claire’s reaction to news that Jamie has supposedly died.

“But yeah, it’s really heartbreaking. You have to play that grief. You have to play it. She believes it. And yeah, it’s an intense episode,” Balfe continues.

As for Lord John’s proposal, Balfe points out, “Claire obviously gets herself embroiled in some political intrigue. She is passing notes along. She’s working as a spy and gets caught doing so. To protect her, Lord John offers to marry her, which is very honorable of him.”

“Disgraceful,” Heughan says, jokingly about Jamie’s onscreen friend. “It’s very chivalrous,” Balfe counters. As for whether wedding bells will be ringing or not, fans will have to stay tuned to find out as Season 7 of Outlander continues on Starz.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz (Midnight on the Starz App and On Demand)

–Additional reporting by Kelli Boyle