With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 18-24.

American Horror Story returns with Delicate (September 20 on FX), starring Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian in a season about an actress who fears something’s targeting her as she sets out to become a mother. Of course we’ll be tuning in (but maybe looking away during some parts).

Over on streaming, Sex Education returns for its fourth and final season (September 21 on Netflix), following the closure of Moordale Secondary and Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) facing their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Also back is Neighbours with a new chapter on Freevee (September 18) of the daily lives of families living in a quiet cul-de-sac in Australia. And get ready to return to the pods for Netflix’s Love Is Blind (September 22) to tune in to see if any of these relationships can last.

A new season of The Bold and the Beautiful begins on September 21 (CBS), so get ready for more from the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion scene and the wealthy and powerful Forrester family. And over on Fox, its new animated series, Krapopolis, about a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters, joins the Sunday night lineup on September 24.

Returning to our list from last week are The Morning Show (was #1) and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (was #11).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?