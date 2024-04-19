Why Isn’t ‘Fire Country’ New This Week?

Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

After that crushing blow Fire Country delivered to Bode (Max Thieriot), fans are going to wait a bit longer to see how he deals with the news that he’s not Genevieve’s father.

The CBS drama is not only not airing a new episode on Friday, April 19, it’s not on at all. (Two reruns will be airing on Saturday, April 20, however: this season’s fourth and fifth episodes, which include the heartbreaking death.) Instead, taking up the rest of primetime after a new episodes of S.W.A.T. is a rerun of Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden, due to the demand after it did not air in full for some viewers the first time on April 14.

“A network programming timing error ended last night’s Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song,” CBS said in a statement on April 15.

Fire Country will be back with new episodes on April 26—and the remaining four will air without another break through the finale on May 17. (The CBS drama has also already been renewed for a third season.) First up is Episode 7, “A Hail Mary,” on April 26, in which the future of Three Rock is in jeopardy as public opinion of the camp grows increasingly negative.

That episode will also have to deal with the aftermath of the paternity test that revealed Bode isn’t Genevieve’s father, and thinking he could be had been driving him all season.

“We’re going to see that really come into play for the rest of the season. He’s made a promise to Cara, and he is going to look after Gen. And obviously at that moment he believed he was also her father. But I think in Bode’s eyes, he still made a promise, and if there’s one thing we know about Bode, when he says he’s going to do something for somebody, he means it,” Thieriot told TV Insider. “But I think at the same time, he’s spinning a little bit internally and trying to grasp onto something to figure out what this means for him. He’s put so much of his energy and focus and his life in this that now, what does he do? And if he’s able to see this through for Gen, is that it or is there more? Is there more for him? And so I think he’s kind of spinning a little bit, and it’s not maybe in a terrible way, but inevitably we’ll get to see it come out in moments where it just boils over a little bit where he has to let something out.”

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS