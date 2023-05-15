Fall 2023 TV Schedule: Your Guide to the Complete Lineup

Some things may be up in the air right now due to the writers’ strike, but networks are still looking ahead to the fall as season finales are airing.

For the 2023-2024 season, some things won’t be changing. Dick Wolf is still going to have multiple shows airing across the week, though Law & Order: Organized Crime is moving to the midseason. CBS has come up with a solution to delays due to football on Sunday and won’t be using its 10/9c time slot (now filled by CSI: Vegas) until after the games.

Scroll down for a look at the primetime schedule for fall 2023.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: The Irrational (NBC)

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Night Court (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Extended Family (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NBC)

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (NBC)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Found (NBC)

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Wall (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC (NBC)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (CBS)

7:00 p.m.: Football Night in America (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Matlock (CBS)

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (after football)(CBS)