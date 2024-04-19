Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Heartbreak High really proved its moniker with Season 2, which dropped on Netflix on April 11. The season was filled with strife for our favorite couples, and while many are looking optimistic for a potential Season 3, no one is out of the woods when it comes to longtime bliss.

Amerie (Ayesha Madon) and Malakai (Thomas Weatherall) spent yet another season being on again and off again as Malakai processed the fact that he’s bisexual. Both Malakai and Amerie worked out their relationship frustrations with Rowan (Sam Rechner) only to find out he was Bird Psycho, the anonymous stalker hellbent on ruining Amerie’s life throughout the season. He helped Amerie and Malakai realize they were still in love with each other, but not before Malakai decided to leave the country with his mom.

He did leave a letter confessing his feelings behind for Amerie to find, but it was burned up with the rest of the school after the Cumlord’s failed protest at the homecoming dance, so Amerie may never know what Malakai meant to tell her.

Ca$h (Will McDonald) and Darren (James Majoos) also went through it in Season 2 as Ca$h tried to stay on the up and up after Harper (Asher Yasbincek) dropped the charges against his gang. Ditching the gang life was harder than Ca$h expected, and the tension between him and Darren was only exacerbated by their opposing sexualities. They still haven’t given up on each other, but the future is uncertain as they try to balance their respective needs in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Harper and Spider (Bryn Chapman-Parish) found love in unexpected places in Season 2 with differing results. Harper spent the majority of Season 2 trying to reclaim a sense of normal after her extensive trauma in Season 1 and found comfort in Ant (Brodie Townsend). They both acknowledged that Harper wasn’t ready for a romantic relationship, but by the homecoming dance, Harper was starting to warm up to the idea. Across the field, Spider and Missy (Sherry Lee-Watson) finally owned up to their opposites-attract romance, to the shock of basically everyone in the school.

Do any of these couples have what it takes to make it to endgame? TV Insider spoke with Heartbreak High executive producer Carly Heaton about the Season 2 couples, what brings them together, and what she thinks will keep them apart if the show is renewed for Season 3. Scroll down for the latest scoop.

Heartbreak High, Season 2, Now Streaming on Netflix