Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Grammy-winning Christian music artist Mandisa has died at the age of 47. The singer was a Top 10 contestant on American Idol Season 5 with Kellie Pickler, Katharine McPhee, Chris Daughtry, Taylor Hicks, and more.

Mandisa (full name Mandisa Hundley) died in her Nashville, Tennessee home on Thursday, April 18. Her death was announced on K-Love, a Christian radio network, on Friday, April 19. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn,” David Pierce, K-LOVE Chief Media Officer, said, per Deadline. “Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart.”

“Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles,” Pierce’s announcement continued. “Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.”

Mandisa was eliminated from the Top 9 of American Idol Season 5, which Hicks went on to win. The other finalists in the Top 9 were McPhee, Daughtry, Pickler, Elliott Yamin, Paris Bennett, Ace Young, and Bucky Covington. The season aired on Fox from January to May 2006.

Mandisa snagged her first Grammy nomination just two years later when her album, True Beauty, was nominated for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008. Her album Freedom was nominated in the same category in 2010, and she landed a Contemporary Christian Music Album nomination in 2012.

Her fourth and fifth Grammy nominations came in 2014. Overcomer was nominated for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. She won the latter.

Overcomer went on to become a staple on Christian radio stations, with some of the most popular songs being “Stronger” and “Good Morning.”

Mandisa was born and raised in California. She studied vocal jazz at Sacramento’s American River College and music at Tennessee’s Fisk University.