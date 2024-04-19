Daytime Emmys Snubs & Surprises: Melody Thomas Scott, ‘The Talk’ Hosts & More

Even before the 2024 Daytime Emmy nominations were announced, soap opera fans were commenting on the fact that the Outstanding Young Performer category had been axed, meaning one less statuette would be handed out this year.

Soap fans are now discussing and dissecting this year’s ballot, commenting on which actors have been chosen and which ones should have been. As always, this year’s list of nominees is filled with talented contenders but the absence of some has daytime drama fans scratching their heads. Scroll down to take a look at the nominations that surprised (and didn’t surprise) us as well as those we think should have been recognized.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, June 7, 8/7c, CBS, Paramount+