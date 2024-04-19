15 Broadcast TV Shows on the Cancellation Bubble

It’s spring, which means all of the major television networks — ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW — are busy deciding which of their new and returning shows will make the cut for their fall schedules.

While several of them have already confirmed those shows that will return for another round on their programming slates, there are some shows that are still in limbo, with a chance of cancellation. That doesn’t mean all of these series will find themselves in their broadcaster’s archives, though. Some are safer than others.

Is your favorite likely to get renewed, or will it be axed from the airwaves? Here’s a look at all of the broadcast shows that are currently on the bubble (in alphabetical order of title).