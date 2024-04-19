15 Broadcast TV Shows on the Cancellation Bubble

It’s spring, which means all of the major television networks —  ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW — are busy deciding which of their new and returning shows will make the cut for their fall schedules.

While several of them have already confirmed those shows that will return for another round on their programming slates, there are some shows that are still in limbo, with a chance of cancellation. That doesn’t mean all of these series will find themselves in their broadcaster’s archives, though. Some are safer than others.

Is your favorite likely to get renewed, or will it be axed from the airwaves? Here’s a look at all of the broadcast shows that are currently on the bubble (in alphabetical order of title).

Things Done Changed
Troy Harvey/The CW

All American

All American may have its dedicated fans, but The CW has not announced whether the sports drama will return, especially amid the network’s recent shift to airing sports and imported comedies. It doesn’t help that ratings are sluggish in Season 6 (now down to around half of its average Season 1 audience). 

'All American: Homecoming' cast members
The CW

All American: Homecoming

Similarly, the future of the spinoff All American: Homecoming is in question beyond its soon-to-air third season. The showrunner has teased a “new direction” for the show, so perhaps this revamp will be a touchdown for the network.  

Martha Millan and Élodie Yung as Fiona and Thony in 'The Cleaning Lady' - Season 3, Episode 6
Jeff Neumann/FOX

The Cleaning Lady

Fox has not yet renewed its crime thriller The Cleaning Lady beyond its currently airing third season. Some may be particularly concerned about the future of the show, given the death of its star Adan Canto, but Deadline reports the network is considering ideas for how to proceed without the actor for Season 4, making a renewal “likely.” 

Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman in the 100th episode of 'The Conners'
Disney/Chris Willard

The Conners

ABC‘s second iteration of its Roseanne spinoff is currently in its sixth season (and recently celebrated the coveted 100-episode milestone). However, there’s a non-zero chance The Conners‘ Season 6 finale could morph into its series finale if ABC does not renew the sitcom. Per Deadline, negotiations are underway for new cast contracts, and, even if the show does return once again, it could be for a seventh and final bow. In the case that it’s not, though, producers are apparently prepared and have shot an additional scene that can be placed in the season finale to conclude the whole shebang.

Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom and Mandeep Dhillon as Allie Rajan in 'CSI: Vegas' - 'In the White Room'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

CSI: Vegas

CSI: Vegas recently enjoyed one of its series-high ratings weeks with 4.3 million, but it’s unclear whether the fifth series in the Crime Scene Investigation consortium will get a fourth season after its third season saw the show move to Sunday nights.

Donal Logue and Queen Latifah in 'The Equalizer'
Michael Greenberg/CBS

The Equalizer

The Equalizer returned for its fourth season on February 18, so it might seem premature for the show’s future to already be in question. Yet, CBS‘s Season 4 order of the Queen Latifah-led crime drama came all the way back in May 2022. There’s potentially good news for fans of the show, though. Not only is it the most-viewed of the network’s bubble shows, but Deadline reports contract negotiations with Latifah are in the final stages, with a renewal expected to follow if things go through.

The cast of 'Extended Family' - Season 1
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Extended Family

Freshman NBC comedy Extended Family could be a one and done for the network, despite a very bankable ensemble cast of Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, and Abigail Spencer leading the charge. The show ended its first season with 2.4 million viewers and .30 rating in the 18-49 demographic. However, that was a massive drop-off from its series premiere intake of 10 million viewers across all platforms. Per Deadline, its fate will likely be announced after the network’s Upfronts presentation.

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere
Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS has also not announced the fate of NCIS: Hawai’i, which is a solid performer for the franchise but has plenty of competition even within the NCIS franchise universe (particularly with the upcoming additions of NCIS: Origins and the Tony and Ziva-centric spinoff). Still, don’t give up on this one just yet — per Deadline, it has a strong chance of being renewed, but the show may be subjected to budget cuts and a shortened season in the process of negotiations.

Brent Antonello as Detective Jamie Whelan, Ainsley Seiger as Detective Jet Slootmaekers, Rick Gonzalez as Detective Bobby Reyes, and Danielle Moné Truitt as Sergeant Ayanna Bell in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' - Season 3, Episode 21
Will Hart/NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime

One of the bigger shockers on this list is Law & Order: Organized Crime, a spinoff of Law & Order that stars fan-favorite SVU original Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. The procedural is a bit grittier than its parent and sister program, but it’s still very valued to the franchise’s loyal fans, who argue for its renewal for Season 5. Now, there’s talk of it possibly moving over to Peacock, where there aren’t as many content restrictions as broadcast. Still, seeing NBC give the greenlight to every Dick Wolf show on its roster but this one was a stunner. 

George Lopez as George, Mayan Lopez as Mayan in 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez

A second-year family dramedy, Lopez vs Lopez wasn’t exactly a ratings juggernaut for NBC in Season 1, averaging just under 2 million weekly viewers, but it’s on a downslope in Season 2 and is, per Deadline, on “shakier ground” than some other bubble shows in the network.

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding in 'Night Court' - Season 2, Episode 1
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Night Court

NBC‘s Night Court reboot recently concluded its second season on a happy note, but whether it’ll gavel back in for Season 3 remains to be seen… though chances are reportedly quite high.

Gina Rodriguez in 'Not Dead Yet'
ABC/Scott Everett White

Not Dead Yet

Not Dead Yet is, well, not dead yet… but it’s awful close. The ABC sitcom, led by Gina Rodriguez, is earning slightly more viewers than Season 1 (2.311 million on average, compared to Season 1’s 2.26 million), but it’s dropped to a .26 in the ever-important 18-49 demographic, from last season’s .30 rating. Deadline reports that the show has a chance of coming back thanks to a few fans in the network’s VIP squad, but that’s a long shot.

Skylar Astin as Todd Wright — 'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Episode 4
Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd

In So Help Me Todd‘s ongoing second season, the ratings, on average, have been comparable to those of its first season, hovering at 4.44 million per episode and a .34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (compared to 4.61 million and .35 in the demo). Still, it’s uncertain whether CBS will order up a new season of the cheeky crime drama about a mother and son justice-doing duo.

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker in 'Walker' Season 4 Episode 2
Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Walker

Jared Padalecki and The CW are like peanut butter and jelly, but it’s still uncertain whether The CW will renew his ongoing Walker, a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, for a fifth season. The show was previously renewed in May 2023 even amid some major changes for the network and after the abrupt cancellation of its promising spinoff Walker: Independence, so watch this space.

Vanessa Morgan as Max in 'Wild Cards' on The CW

Wild Cards

Wild Cards is reportedly being considered for a second season renewal after a strong debut on the network, but The CW has not announced as much just yet. The first season, which ran from January until March this year, averaged more than half a million viewers per episode, which is strong for the network. 

Dean Norris as Randall Stabler, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler, Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette Stabler — 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 4 Episode 8
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

