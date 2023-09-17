‘Sex Education’: 3 Things to Know About the Final Season

It’s the fourth and final season for the popular British dramedy Sex Education, about students and their parents dealing with sex and intimacy. Creator Laurie Nunn tells us what’s new.

New School



Stuffy Moordale Secondary closes, and amateur sex therapist Otis (Asa Butterfield with Ncuti Gatwa, above) and his classmates move to more progressive Cavendish. “Otis’ ambition to start an ethical new sex therapy clinic has been thwarted,” Nunn reveals. “There’s already a talented sex therapist named O [Thaddea Graham] on campus.” Cue the carnal counseling competition!

New Baby



Otis’ sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), “isn’t coping well with being a single mom again,” Nunn spills. We also meet her sister, Joanna [Lisa McGrillis], “and discover how Jean became the woman she is.”

New World



Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey) try a long-distance relationship while she lives her dream in the U.S., studying with a cult author (guest star Dan Levy). Says Nunn, “Our characters are on the precipice of leaving being a teen behind. With that comes pressure, but they are left in a place I felt good about.”

Sex Education, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 21, Netflix



