‘Sex Education’: 3 Things to Know About the Final Season

Kate Hahn
Comments
Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield in 'Sex Education' Season 4
Preview
Netflix
TV Insider Magazine - The Morning Show

TV Insider

September 2023 Issue

$7.99
Buy Now

It’s the fourth and final season for the popular British dramedy Sex Education, about students and their parents dealing with sex and intimacy. Creator Laurie Nunn tells us what’s new.

New School

Stuffy Moordale Secondary closes, and amateur sex therapist Otis (Asa Butterfield with Ncuti Gatwa, above) and his classmates move to more progressive Cavendish. “Otis’ ambition to start an ethical new sex therapy clinic has been thwarted,” Nunn reveals. “There’s already a talented sex therapist named O [Thaddea Graham] on campus.” Cue the carnal counseling competition!

Gillian Anderson in Sex Education

(Credit: Netflix)

New Baby

Otis’ sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), “isn’t coping well with being a single mom again,” Nunn spills. We also meet her sister, Joanna [Lisa McGrillis], “and discover how Jean became the woman she is.”

New World

Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey) try a long-distance relationship while she lives her dream in the U.S., studying with a cult author (guest star Dan Levy). Says Nunn, “Our characters are on the precipice of leaving being a teen behind. With that comes pressure, but they are left in a place I felt good about.”

'Sex Education' Trailer: Otis & Maeve Are Together, Jean's a Single Mom in Final Chapter (VIDEO)
Related

'Sex Education' Trailer: Otis & Maeve Are Together, Jean's a Single Mom in Final Chapter (VIDEO)

Sex Education, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, September 21, Netflix

This is an excerpt from TV Insider‘s September issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Sex Education - Netflix

Sex Education where to stream

Sex Education

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kristen Welker for 'Meet the Press'
1
6 Things to Know About Kristen Welker, the New Host of ‘Meet the Press’
Billy Miller
2
Billy Miller, ‘The Young & the Restless’ Daytime Emmy Winner, Dies at 43
Frasier - Kelsey Grammer
3
‘Frasier’ Returns: See Fans’ Picks for the 10 Best Episodes So Far
Mel Gibson as Cormac in 'The Continental: From the World of John Wick'
4
‘The Continental’ Boss on How Mel Gibson’s ‘Psychotic Sociopath’ Brings Winston & Charon Together
Russell Brand
5
Katy Perry’s Ex-Husband Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault & Emotional Abuse