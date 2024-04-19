The 2024 Daytime Emmy nominations are officially in and CBS soaps are leading the pack as The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless stir up 12 nominations each against General Hospital and Days of Our Lives‘ respective 11 each.

Set to broadcast Friday, June 7 at 8pm ET on CBS, the annual event put on by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) will also stream live and on-demand via Paramount+. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented the next day on Saturday, June 8 where they’ll stream on The Emmys app and on watch.TheEmmys.tv. Both events will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

“We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America’s favorite Daytime programs,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country.”

“Producing the Daytime Emmys is a labor of love for all of us at NATAS,” said Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime, NATAS. “The huge popularity of these shows continues to be must-see viewing for their fans.”

Lifetime Achievement Honorees, Hosts, Presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced at a later date. Along with soaps, the event is recognizing stars like Dick Van Dyke, Guy Pearce, Robert Downey Jr. and more among its nominees. Scroll down for a closer look at the full slate, below, and let us know what you think of the reveal in the comments section.

Daytime Drama Series

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital

Neighbours

The Young and the Restless

Daytime Talk Series

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

The View

Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Culinary Series

Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Family Dinner

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Valerie’s Home Cooking

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel

Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench

Judy Justice

Justice For The People with Judge Milian

The People’s Court

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake

Travel, Adventure and Nature Program

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Guy’s All-American Road Trip

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Street Somm

Instructional/How-To Program

Fixer to Fabulous

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Hack My Home

Martha Gardens

Windy City Rehab

Lifestyle Program

Downey’s Dream Cars

George to the Rescue

Growing Floret

Homegrown

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Arts and Popular Culture Program

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Working in the Theatre

Educational and Informational Program

African Queens: Njinga

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward

Ireland Made with Love

Leveling Lincoln

What Really Happened: America’s Wild

Daytime Special

Culture Quest: Ukraine

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men

Unexpected

Short Form Progam

Catalyst

The Dads

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Tamara Braun, Days of Our Lives

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros, General Hospital

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless

Scott Clifton. The Bold and the Beautiful

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives

John McCook, The Bold and the Beautiful

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Jennifer Gareis, The Bold and the Beautiful

Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives

Courtney Hope, The Young and the Restless

Allison Lanier, The Young and the Restless

Emily O’Brien, Days of Our Lives

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Robert Gossett, General Hospital

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

A Martinez, The Bay

Mike Manning, The Bay

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless

Ashley Jones, The Bold and the Beautiful

Alley Mills, General Hospital

Guy Pearce, Neighbours

Dick Van Dyke, Days of Our Lives

Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, The View

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Live with Kelly and Mark

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Culinary Host

Lidia Bastianich, 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking

Eduardo Garcia, Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks

Sophia Roe, Counter Space

Buddy Valastro, Legends of the Fork

Daytime Personality – Daily

Frank Caprio. Caught in Providence

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent, Inside Edition

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones, Divorce Court

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, Judy Justice

Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

Derrick Campana, The Wizard of Paws

Christian Cooper, Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern, Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë

Jet Tila, Ready Jet Cook

Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Program

African Queens: Njinga

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Reconnecting Roots

Super Animals

Team Rubicon

Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The Bay

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

African Queens: Njinga

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Searching for Soul Food

TrueSouth

Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts

The View

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

African Queens: Njinga

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild

Mysteries of the Faith

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Original Song

“Shine,” General Hospital

“Unexpected Truth,” Unexpected

“We’re Home,” Reconnecting Roots

Lighting Direction

General Hospital

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Cinematography

African Queens: Njinga

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Living For The Dead

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament

Single Camera Editing

African Queens: Njinga

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey

Searching for Soul Food

Multiple Camera Editing

Family Ingredients

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Team Rubicon

TrueSouth

The Wizard of Paws

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Talk

Tamron Hall

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

African Queens: Njinga

Downey’s Dream Cars

Drive with Swizz Beatz

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Main Title and Graphic Design

African Queens: Njinga

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Searching for Soul Food

Super Animals

Tex Mex Motors

Casting

African Queens: Njinga

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Start Up

The Young and the Restless

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

African Queens: Njinga

The Drew Barrymore Show

General Hospital

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Young and the Restless

Costume Design/Styling

African Queens: Njinga

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Sherri

Hairstyling and Makeup

African Queens: Njinga

The Drew Barrymore Show

Sherri

The View

The Young and the Restless

Daytime Emmys, Friday, June 7, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+