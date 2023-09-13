Krapopolis, the new animated comedy from Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty), is getting a glitzy lineup of guest stars who will voice characters in the first season, set to premiere Sunday, September 24 with a special two-episode preview event.

The just-announced guest stars are Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, David Cross, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Riggle, Tim Robinson, Michael Urie, Alanna Ubach, and Amber Stevens West.

Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of gods and monsters who are trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also doing their best to keep from killing each other. Among the show’s star-studded cast of voice regulars are Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell.

Ayoade stars as Tyrannis, the mortal son of goddess Deliria, voiced by Waddingham. While Tyrannis is the king of Krapopolis, Deliria is the goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Meanwhile, Berry voices Shlub, Tyrannis’ pleasure-seeking father who is a half centaur, half manticore. Murphy plays Tyrannis’ half-sister, Stupendous, and Trussell portrays Tyrannis’ half-brother Hippocampus.

Fox also offered an early peek at the guest voices with a special clip, above, featuring Stiller’s role as Prometheus, who is saved by brothers Tyrannis and Hippocampus, but not without some silliness.

Created by Harmon, Krapopolis is executive produced by him alongside Steve Levy, Jordan Young, and Alex Rubens. Already ordered for three seasons, Krapopolis‘ first season is showrun by Young, while Rubens is attached to showrun Seasons 2 and 3.

Krapopolis, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 24, 8/7c, Fox