American Horror Story‘s a real nightmare for Emma Roberts in the latest trailer for Delicate, the twelfth season in Ryan Murphy‘s FX anthology series.

The actress returns in this latest iteration as an A-lister on the rise, but is her baby planning getting in the way of achieving her career dreams? It’s a question Kim Kardashian‘s character poses in the eerie first look, above, as she appears to play a managerial role in Roberts’ character’s life.

While she’s ready for a bundle of joy, Roberts’ character can’t help but feel like she’s being watched and begins experiencing strange and terrifying visions and nightmares. When she notices a strange woman (played by Cara Delevingne) following her, she raises concerns, but Roberts’ onscreen husband (Matt Czuchry) reminds her that she’s on a lot of meds.

“You have a peculiar penchant for turning dreams into nightmares,” Kardashian notes to her client. Despite the gaslighting apparent in these responses to Roberts, it feels like something darker is at play. Sinister-seeming healthcare workers featuring series vet Denis O’Hare offer an unsettling glimpse into Roberts’ character’s experience.

Only time will tell how it all will unfold, but the trailer is a good starting point. Along with Roberts, Kardashian, Delevingne, Czuchry, and O’Hare, American Horror Story: Delicate also stars Murphy favorites Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

Created and produced by Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is an anthology series that debuted in 2011 and has since delivered several terrifying chapters, with Delicate the latest. FX previously renewed the series for Season 13. Other installments include Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, Double Feature, and New York City.

American Horror Story: Delicate, Season Premiere, Wednesday, September 20, 10/9c, FX (Next day on Hulu)