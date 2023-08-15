Freevee has released the first trailer for Neighbours, a continuation of the beloved Australian series that ended in 2022 after a 37-year run. And returning for this “new chapter” are original stars such as Guy Pearce, plus new cast member Mischa Barton in a mysterious role.

Freevee’s Neighbours trailer keeps Barton’s role quite the secret. The O.C. alum’s face is barely seen throughout the nearly two-minute video, churning up intrigue about what drama she’ll bring to the revival. “Why would she not make her presence known?” Melissa Bell’s Lucy asks. As Stefan Dennis‘ Paul replies, “Because she is a spy!”

As the Freevee synopsis reads, Neighbours is a “continuation of the long-running series” showing “the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne.” The show “will pick up two years after the finale in 2022, which was watched by millions of adoring fans.”

Neighbours premieres on Monday, September 18 on the streaming service and will release new episodes Mondays through Thursdays weekly throughout the season. Episodes will drop at 2 a.m. EST (7 a.m. BST) on Freevee in the U.S. and U.K. The series will also be available to stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Australia’s Network 10 retains first-run rights in Australia for the revival.

Pearce and Barton are guest stars in the new chapter. Series regulars are Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux. April Rose Pengilly, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Trevor the Dog also guest star.

Previous seasons of Neighbours are currently available to stream on Freevee. The free streaming service also features two series-themed FAST Channels on the service, “Neighbours – Looking Back” and “Best of Neighbours.”

Neighbours: A New Chapter, Series Premiere, Monday, September 18, Freevee, New Episodes Mondays-Thursdays