It’s back to the pods, with a new group of singles this fall.

Netflix has announced the 28 singles for Love Is Blind Season 5, which will premiere on Friday, September 22, with the first four episodes. (Episodes 5-7 will drop on September 29, Episodes 8 and 9 on October 6, and the finale on October 13.) Scroll down to meet the new cast.

The series, produced by Kinetic Content and hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows singles who want to be loved for who they are and choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. After talking in the pods, the newly engaged couples, over several weeks, move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

In the fifth season, a new group of Houston singles is hoping to find love by hitting the pods. “As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within,” Netflix teases. “In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind?”

Meet the Season 5 singles below.

Love Is Blind, Season 5 Premiere (four episodes), Friday, September 22, Netflix