'Love Is Blind': Meet the Singles of Season 5 (PHOTOS)

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey for 'Love Is Blind' - Season 5
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Love Is Blind

It’s back to the pods, with a new group of singles this fall.

Netflix has announced the 28 singles for Love Is Blind Season 5, which will premiere on Friday, September 22, with the first four episodes. (Episodes 5-7 will drop on September 29, Episodes 8 and 9 on October 6, and the finale on October 13.) Scroll down to meet the new cast.

The series, produced by Kinetic Content and hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, follows singles who want to be loved for who they are and choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. After talking in the pods, the newly engaged couples, over several weeks, move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

In the fifth season, a new group of Houston singles is hoping to find love by hitting the pods. “As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within,” Netflix teases. “In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind?”

Meet the Season 5 singles below.

Love Is Blind, Season 5 Premiere (four episodes), Friday, September 22, Netflix

Aaliyah of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Aaliyah

29, ICU Travel Nurse

Carter of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Carter

30, Construction

Chris of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Chris

28, Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development

Connor of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Connor

31, Geoscientist

Efrain of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Efrain

27, Software Sales

Enoch of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Enoch

27, Financial Advisor

Erica of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Erica

27, Marketing Manager

Ernesto of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Ernesto

32, Supply Chain Manager, Oil and Gas

Estefania of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Estefania

30, Teacher/Dancer

Izzy of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Izzy

31, Sales

Jared “JP” of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Jared “JP”

32, Firefighter

Jarred of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Jarred

34, University Director

Johnie of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Johnie

32, Lawyer

Josh of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Josh

32, Sales Rep

Justice of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Justice

28, Personal Trainer

Linda of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Linda

32, Talent Acquisition Recruiter

Lydia of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Lydia

32, Geologist

Maris of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Maris

30, HR Specialist

Mayra of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Mayra

25, Minister

Milton of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Milton

25, Petroleum Engineer

Miriam of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Miriam

32, Scientist

Paige of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Paige

32, Stylist

Renee of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Renee

32, Veterinarian

Robert of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Robert

30, Special Education Teacher

Shondra of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Shondra

32, Flight Attendant

Stacy of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Stacy

34, Director of Operations

Taylor of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Taylor

26, Teacher

Uche of 'Love Is Blind'
Monty Brinton/Netflix

Uche

34, Lawyer / Entrepreneur

Love Is Blind

