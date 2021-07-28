Which Medical Shows Are Most Realistic? Ranking ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ & More

Medical shows on TV aren’t 100 percent accurate, but some are definitely closer to reality than others.

Over 20 years after ER set the tone, doctor-based series are still all the rage, with newer hits like New Amsterdam and The Good Doctor and established favorites like Grey’s Anatomy. So we decided to do a little investigating into which are most true-to-life, including taking a look at ones off the air like the aforementioned ER and Code Black.

See Also 7 'Grey's Anatomy' Storylines Inspired by Real-Life Medical Cases The long-running ABC drama has medical professionals on staff, and the cases they dramatize on screen are often ripped from the headlines.

From doctors doing the work of nurses to surgeons having an impossibly wide range of specialties, some creative licenses are being taken. Considering these medical inaccuracies, we ranked 10 popular hospital shows on a scale from 1 (totally unrealistic) to 10 (doctor-approved). (But don’t let that affect your binging; Private Practice is worth the watch on Netflix.)

Scroll down to find out how your favorite show scored!