Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 28-September 3.

The Wheel of Time‘s journey — and battle — continues with the Prime Video series returning for its second season (September 1), putting it at the top of our list this week. Also on streaming, Netflix delivers the live-action version of One Piece (August 31), with Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his pirate crew in search of treasure, and the final episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (was #5 last week), revealing who stays together.

Archer returns for its 14th and final season (August 30 on FXX), with the titular character (H. Jon Benjamin) and The Agency finding their own way with Lana (Aisha Tyler) at the helm. Unforgotten returns to PBS (September 3), with Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan) replacing Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) in the fifth season.

Also, for sports fans: The US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam tennis tournament, takes place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, from August 28 through September 18.

Also returning to the list from last week are Ahsoka (was #1) and Miracle Workers (was #16).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.