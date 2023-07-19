The newest look at Prime Video‘s original fantasy series The Wheel of Time has arrived with the nearly three-minute trailer previewing Season 2 which is set to premiere Friday, September 1 on the platform.

Based on Robert Jordan’s epic book series, Season 2 of the show covers The Great Hunt and elements of The Dragon Reborn, the second and third novels. Filmed across the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, The Wheel of Time trailer teases a grand-scale journey as the story of Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike), a powerful woman with the power to tip the balance between Light and Dark forever.

In the opening moments of the trailer, she says ominously, “Everyone has a choice and every choice has a consequence… We didn’t defeat the Dark One, we set him free.”

Her less-than-comforting words pave the way for adventure and an ongoing battle as beloved characters face the deadly threat of growing darkness. Get ready for action-packed battles, the return of old favorites, and the introduction of more book characters. Joining Pike for the second season is Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

A co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, The Wheel of Time is adapted for television by showrunner Rafe Judkins who executive produces the show with Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Margio Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman. Meanwhile, Pike serves as a co-executive producer with Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig working as consulting producers.

Don’t miss the adventure that awaits, catch the thrilling new trailer for The Wheel of Time above, and don’t miss the show’s return when Season 2 arrives this September on Prime Video.

The Wheel of Time, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 1, Prime Video