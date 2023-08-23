‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ Season 2: Which Couples Are Still Together? (PHOTOS)

Brian Okoye, Jelisa Horne in 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 2 Episode 2
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 Episodes 1-8.]

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back on Netflix. Season 2 of the straight version of the series dropped Episodes 1-8 on Wednesday, August 23, bringing a new batch of relationship drama following the debut season of its sister series, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, earlier this summer.

Five couples entered the experiment: Brian and Lisa, Antonio and Roxanne, Kat and Alex, Trey and Riah, and Ryann and James. Lisa, Antonio, Kat, Trey, and Ryann issued the ultimatums to their partners. But will the same five couples leave it engaged? Unlike past seasons, these trial marriages didn’t see people falling fast for their trial spouses. But almost everyone left the first three weeks with a new perspective on dating, leading to a new sense of openness in their original relationships.

Of course, the season came with its fair share of tension and conflict. Here are the relationship statuses of each couple as of the end of Season 2, Episode 8.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Season 2 Episodes 9-10, Wednesday, August 30, Netflix

Brian & Lisa

Brian and Lisa shocked the cast with a wild fight in Episode 2. They caused shock again when they were no-shows for the choosing ceremony. Host Nick Lachey revealed they opted to leave the series after Lisa found out she was pregnant. They left the series in Episode 2 still together.

Treyvon Brunson, Jeriah Nelson in 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 2 Episode 1
Trey & Riah

After Brian and Lisa’s exit, the remaining four couples made even switches. Trey partnered up with Ryann, Riah with Ryann’s ex, James. When reuniting for the second trial marriages, Trey admitted to Riah that he caught feelings for Ryann. Riah had a less than ideal experience with James. Disagreements about long distance also caused issues for Trey and Riah, who will be the first couple to answer the ultimatum in Episode 9. As of Episode 8, they’re still together.

Antonio Mattei, Roxanne Kaiser in 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 2 Episode 1
Antonio & Roxanne

Antonio paired up with Kat, and Roxanne paired up with Kat’s ex, Alex. She originally believed Alex had the ambition Antonio lacked, but a fight with Alex revealed his emotional shortcomings. By telling Antonio he thought Roxanne didn’t respect him, Alex stirred up a lot of turmoil for the original pair. But they were still working on their problems as a couple by the end of Episode 8.

Kat Shelton, Alex Chapman in 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 2 Episode 1
Kat & Alex

Alex seemed excited to be paired up with Roxanne, who he believed challenged him more than the gentle Kat. But Alex’s lack of self-awareness, paired with his comments to Antonio, made Roxanne break up with him prematurely. Kat defended Alex to Antonio when the conflict was at its peak, and Alex seemed happy to be back with a woman who didn’t challenge him as much (aka didn’t call him out when he was wrong), but Kat seemed more confident after her time with Antonio. They’re still together, but their possible engagement seems up in the air.

Ryann McCracken, James Morris in 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 2 Episode 1
Ryann & James

High school sweethearts Ryann and James had been together for seven years when Ryann issued the ultimatum. But in all that time, James never opened up about the difficult experiences of his past, only telling Ryann the truth during their own trial marriage. The first round of trial marriages made James realize he didn’t want to lose Ryann, but Ryann realized what she was missing out on through her time with Trey. An hours-long fight during their trial marriage puts the fate of their relationship in serious question. At the end of Episode 8, Ryann told James she had come to terms with the idea of living without him, but they were still together.

