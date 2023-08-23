[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 Episodes 1-8.]

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back on Netflix. Season 2 of the straight version of the series dropped Episodes 1-8 on Wednesday, August 23, bringing a new batch of relationship drama following the debut season of its sister series, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, earlier this summer.

Five couples entered the experiment: Brian and Lisa, Antonio and Roxanne, Kat and Alex, Trey and Riah, and Ryann and James. Lisa, Antonio, Kat, Trey, and Ryann issued the ultimatums to their partners. But will the same five couples leave it engaged? Unlike past seasons, these trial marriages didn’t see people falling fast for their trial spouses. But almost everyone left the first three weeks with a new perspective on dating, leading to a new sense of openness in their original relationships.

Of course, the season came with its fair share of tension and conflict. Here are the relationship statuses of each couple as of the end of Season 2, Episode 8.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, Season 2 Episodes 9-10, Wednesday, August 30, Netflix