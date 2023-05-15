‘Archer’ to End With Season 14, FXX Sets Premiere Date

Archer is coming to an end. FXX has announced that Season 14 will be its last.

The show’s final season will premiere with two new episodes on Wednesday, August 30 at 10/9c on FXX. Episodes will be available for next-day streaming on Hulu each week. The announcement was made on Archer‘s Twitter account. “Consider this the victory lap,” the tweet reads.

In Season 14, “Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm,” the logline describes, per Variety. “Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry.”

Lana Kaine is voiced by Aisha Tyler. Sterling Archer is voiced by H. Jon Benjamin. The animated comedy also stars Chris Parnell as Cyril Figgis, Judy Greer as Cheryl/Carol, Amber Nash as Pam Poovey, Lucky Yates as Krieger, and series creator Adam Reed as Ray Gillette. Archer debuted in 2009 on FX and has been running on FXX since 2017.

The late Jessica Walter was honored in the Archer Season 12 finale following her death in March 2021. After saving Archer and his crew, Malory Archer disappeared, leaving only a note for her son behind. Her final shot showed her relaxing on a beach with Ron Cadillac (voiced by Walter’s real-life husband, Ron Leibman, who died in 2019). Producer and writer Matt Thompson told TV Insider at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 how the tribute came about.

“Casey [Willis] and I had planned out that finale way in advance, because Jessica passed in the middle of the season,” Thompson said. “And so, we had to reorganize the season to where you felt like she was in the episodes, but we actually kind of retro-scripted them. And then, we had an early idea for the finale, and that came together really nicely.”

“I knew it was hitting the right tone that we wanted to hit when I described it to someone, and over the phone they were crying,” producer Casey Willis added. “I was like, ‘OK, so this is gonna be good. This is gonna be a fitting tribute.’ Just to have Ron [Leibman] in there as well, who played Ron Cadillac on the show, lucky.”

Archer, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, August 30, 10/9c, FXX, Next-Day Streaming, Hulu