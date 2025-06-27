A gorgeous location, a romance to fall in love with, and food we’re going to wish we could eat ourselves? Sounds like the perfect movie!

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Emilie Ullerup and Michael Rady will star in a new Hallmark movie for its Summer Nights lineup, Catch of the Day. The film was co-written by culinary star and author Katie Lee Biegel, who also stars in it. It will premiere on Friday, August 30, at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. Check out a photo of the three stars above.

Catch of the Day is described as “a celebration of coastal charm, culinary passion, and the bonds that bring us back to where we belong.” Hallmark Media promises breathtaking views of Montauk, mouthwatering dishes, and a romance worth rooting for, making it something for both foodies and romantics.

In the film, Sophie (Ullerup) is a rising culinary star on the verge of becoming executive chef at a high-end Manhattan restaurant. But when her sister Abigail calls with news that their beloved family seafood spot in Montauk is floundering, Sophie returns home to help. What was meant to be a short visit turns into a journey of rediscovery, of her roots, her passion for cooking, and a surprising second chance at love with her teenage crush, Cam (Rady), a local fisherman whose quiet strength and charm leave Sophie rethinking everything she thought she wanted. Lee also appears in a cameo as a food blogger who plays a pivotal role in the plot.

“This all started with Katie Lee’s vision of exploring a woman who is pulled between two culinary worlds and ultimately falls in love with her family’s legacy, leaving the fine dining world behind to reconnect to her roots,” said Laura Gaines, VP of Development at Hallmark Media, in a statement. “Andrea Canning came aboard to help us craft the script and we were lucky enough to bring in Jessica Harmon to direct and Elizabeth Friedman to executive Ppoduce. And just when I felt the project wouldn’t get any stronger, Emilie Ullerup and Michael Rady said yes! This was a dream to work on and has already become a treasured title here at the network. We can’t wait to share it with the world this August.”

“I am so thrilled to be working with Hallmark again!” added Katie Lee. “I have long enjoyed their positive, feel-good programming, and it was an incredible experience to write my first film with their support. Hallmark’s audience has an insatiable hunger for inspiring narratives, and I can’t wait for fans to have a taste of what we have cooked up together.”

Katie Lee Biegel is the Emmy-nominated cohost of The Kitchen (which is now in its 40th season), a frequent judge on Beat Bobby Flay, and the author of bestselling cookbooks It’s Not Complicated and Endless Summer. Catch of the Day is her second film with Hallmark (2022’s Groundswell is the first) and her screenwriting debut.

Catch of the Day, Movie Premiere, Saturday, August 30, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel