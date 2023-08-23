Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (pictured above) is the hottest player on the court, and the Wimbledon champion looks to start a streak of Grand Slam wins with a repeat at the year’s final Grand Slam, the US Open.

Alcaraz will face challengers like Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and Wimbledon finalist Novak Djokovic.

Poland’s Iga Świątek is the defending women’s singles champion, with Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff among the toughest opponents.

Early rounds from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, begin Monday, August 28 on ESPN. ESPN+ streams live action from multiple courts daily. Matches also air on ESPN2, and ABC airs Round of 16 Labor Day weekend matches on Sunday, September 3.

ESPN and ESPN+ feature the women’s singles semifinals Thursday, September 7, and finals in primetime Saturday, September 9. The men’s singles semifinals are Friday, September 8, and the final match is Sunday, September 10, all on ESPN and ESPN+.

US Open Tennis 2023 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

All Times Eastern/Central.

Monday, August 28

Noon/11a c: First Round, ESPN

7/6c: First Round, ESPN

Tuesday, August 29

Noon/11a c: First Round, ESPN

7/6c: First Round, ESPN

7/6c: First Round, ESPN2

Wednesday, August 30

Noon/11a c: Second Round, ESPN

7/6c: Second Round, ESPN

7/6c: Second Round, ESPN2

Thursday, August 31

Noon/11a c: Second Round, ESPN

6/5c: Second Round, ESPN2

7/6c: Second Round, ESPN2

Friday, September 1

Noon/11a c: Third Round, ESPN

6/5c: Third Round, ESPN2

7/6c: Third Round, ESPN2

Saturday, September 2

11a/10a c: Third Round, ESPN2

7/6c: Third Round, ESPN2

Sunday, September 3

11a/10a c: Round of 16, ESPN

3/2c: Round of 16, ABC

6/5c: Round of 16, ESPN2

7/6c: Round of 16, ESPN2

Monday, September 4

11a/10a c: Round of 16, ESPN

7/6c: Round of 16, ESPN2

Tuesday, September 5

Noon/11a c: Quarterfinals, ESPN

7/6c: Quarterfinals, ESPN

Wednesday, September 6

Noon/11a c: Quarterfinals, ESPN

7/6c: Quarterfinals, ESPN

Thursday, September 7

7/6c: Women’s Semifinals, ESPN

Friday, September 8

Noon/11a c: Men’s Doubles Championship, ESPN2

3/2c: Men’s Semifinal 1, ESPN

7/6c: Men’s Semifinal 2, ESPN

Saturday, September 9

4/3c: Women’s Championship, ESPN

Sunday, September 10

1/noon c: Women’s Doubles Championship, ESPN

3/2c: Men’s Championship Pre-Show, ESPN

4/3c: Men’s Championship, ESPN

8:30/7:30c: Men’s Championship (Taped), ESPN2