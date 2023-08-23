US Open Tennis 2023 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (pictured above) is the hottest player on the court, and the Wimbledon champion looks to start a streak of Grand Slam wins with a repeat at the year’s final Grand Slam, the US Open.
Alcaraz will face challengers like Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and Wimbledon finalist Novak Djokovic.
Poland’s Iga Świątek is the defending women’s singles champion, with Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff among the toughest opponents.
Early rounds from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, begin Monday, August 28 on ESPN. ESPN+ streams live action from multiple courts daily. Matches also air on ESPN2, and ABC airs Round of 16 Labor Day weekend matches on Sunday, September 3.
ESPN and ESPN+ feature the women’s singles semifinals Thursday, September 7, and finals in primetime Saturday, September 9. The men’s singles semifinals are Friday, September 8, and the final match is Sunday, September 10, all on ESPN and ESPN+.
All Times Eastern/Central.
Monday, August 28
Noon/11a c: First Round, ESPN
7/6c: First Round, ESPN
Tuesday, August 29
Noon/11a c: First Round, ESPN
7/6c: First Round, ESPN
7/6c: First Round, ESPN2
Wednesday, August 30
Noon/11a c: Second Round, ESPN
7/6c: Second Round, ESPN
7/6c: Second Round, ESPN2
Thursday, August 31
Noon/11a c: Second Round, ESPN
6/5c: Second Round, ESPN2
7/6c: Second Round, ESPN2
Friday, September 1
Noon/11a c: Third Round, ESPN
6/5c: Third Round, ESPN2
7/6c: Third Round, ESPN2
Saturday, September 2
11a/10a c: Third Round, ESPN2
7/6c: Third Round, ESPN2
Sunday, September 3
11a/10a c: Round of 16, ESPN
3/2c: Round of 16, ABC
6/5c: Round of 16, ESPN2
7/6c: Round of 16, ESPN2
Monday, September 4
11a/10a c: Round of 16, ESPN
7/6c: Round of 16, ESPN2
Tuesday, September 5
Noon/11a c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
7/6c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
Wednesday, September 6
Noon/11a c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
7/6c: Quarterfinals, ESPN
Thursday, September 7
7/6c: Women’s Semifinals, ESPN
Friday, September 8
Noon/11a c: Men’s Doubles Championship, ESPN2
3/2c: Men’s Semifinal 1, ESPN
7/6c: Men’s Semifinal 2, ESPN
Saturday, September 9
4/3c: Women’s Championship, ESPN
Sunday, September 10
1/noon c: Women’s Doubles Championship, ESPN
3/2c: Men’s Championship Pre-Show, ESPN
4/3c: Men’s Championship, ESPN
8:30/7:30c: Men’s Championship (Taped), ESPN2