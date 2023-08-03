Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Season 2 Delayed Amid Hollywood Strikes

Aida Osman and KaMillion in 'Rap Sh!t'
Despite being a week away from its original scheduled programming (August 10), Max has delayed the second season of Rap Sh!t to November 9 amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Season 2 is slated to debut with two episodes, followed by weekly premieres up to its December 21 finale. As labor unions are looking to protest a new deal on behalf of writers, actors are no longer allowed to promote projects from studios, although writers have limited press opportunities. Many speculate the November release date shows promise that a deal will be struck by then and talent will be able to promote the series’ second season.

FX also announced that A Murder at the End of the World starring Emma Corrin would no longer debut on August 29 and will instead air sometime in November.

When the series was initially renewed for a Season 2, showrunner Syreeta Singleton said, “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them. We’re going bigger and harder!” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, added, “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

In Rap Sh!t Season 1, estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman), and Mia (KaMillion), reunited to form a rap group. It also starred Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Issa Rae, Singleton, Montrel McKay for HOORAE, and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rae also wrote the season one premiere and co-wrote the finale with Singleton. Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls are co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE.

