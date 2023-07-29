FX’s ‘A Murder at the End of the World’ Series Premiere Pushed to November

Fans of The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij will have to wait a little longer to see the creative duo’s next TV show. FX announced that their limited series A Murder at the End of the Worldwill premiere exclusively on Hulu not on August 29, as previously announced, but instead sometime in November.

Deadline attributes the delay to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, noting that networks and streamers face an uphill battle promoting new shows without actors and writers on hand for press tours and social-media promotion.

A Murder at the End of the World is a seven-episode mystery series “with a new kind of detective at the helm — a Gen Z amateur sleuth and tech-savvy hacker named ‘Darby Hart’ (Emma Corrin),” FX says.

A reclusive billionaire, played by Clive Owen, invites Darby and eight others to a retreat at a remote, isolated compound in a dazzling environment. “When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life,” FX adds.

The cast also includes Marling, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff.

FX released a propulsive teaser for A Murder at the End of the World in June, offering viewers a glimpse of Corrin, Owen, and other cast members in character, as seen above.

Marling and Batmanglij created the series, and they serve as executive producers alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich, and Nicki Paluga. FX Productions is behind the limited series, which was filmed in Iceland, New Jersey, and Utah.

