What’s Coming & Going From Max in November 2023
There’s plenty to check out on Max this November, whether it’s some of the streaming service’s original series, classic movies, or sports.
Max will be the only place to catch Originals Bookie and Julia and Rap Sh!t‘s second seasons. Meanwhile, a few HBO Originals like Albert Brooks: Defending My Life will be streaming as well. There are several holiday movies like Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation coming to the platform.
The streamer has also released its schedule for its Bleacher Report Live Sports in November, and pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game.
Titles Coming to Max in November:
November 1
Act of Valor, 2012
After the Thin Man, 1936
Aliens, 1986
The Ant Bully, 2006
Arthur Christmas, 2011
The Avengers, 1998
The Bachelor, 1999
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Beauty, 1994
Boys’ Night Out, 1962
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, 1984
Brigadoon, 1954
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
A Christmas Carol, 1938
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5
Christmas in Connecticut, 1945
A Christmas Story, 1983
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Christmas Story 2, 2012
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Dennis the Menace, 1993
A Dennis the Menace Christmas, 2007
The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
Diner, 1982
Down to Earth, 2001
Dune, 1984
Elf, 2003
The Fantastic Four, 2015
Fever Pitch, 2005
The Foot Fist Way, 2008
Four Christmases, 2008
Fred Claus, 2007
Free Fire, 2017
Funny Farm, 1988
Get Carter, 1971
Get Smart, 2008
The Golden Compass, 2007
Gran Torino, 2008
Great Expectations, 1998
Hannah and Her Sisters, 1986
Happy Feet, 2006
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Head of State, 2003
Hearts in Atlantis, 2001
High Life, 2019
Holiday Affair, 1949
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9
Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2
Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4
Inkheart, 2009
Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015
Jack Frost, 1998
John Dies at the End, 2013
Kart Racer, 2003
Killing Me Softly, 2003
Kin, 2018
The King’s Speech, 2010
Legally Blonde, 2001
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, 2003
Legally Blondes, 2009
The Lovely Bones, 2010
Major League, 1989
The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942
The Manchurian Candidate, 2004
Mean Girls 2, 2011
Misery, 1990
Mistress America, 2015
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
New Year’s Eve, 2011
Now You See Me, 2013
Now You See Me 2, 2016
Ordinary People, 1980
Paddington 2, 2017
Paycheck, 2003
The Pirate, 1948
Pitch Perfect 2, 2015
The Polar Express, 2004
Predators, 2010
The Prince and the Pauper, 1937
Road House, 1989
Rocky, 1976
Rocky Balboa, 2006
Rocky II, 1979
Rocky III, 1982
Rocky IV, 1985
Rocky V, 1990
Room for One More, 1952
Running on Empty, 1988
The Shop Around the Corner, 1940
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1
Traffik, 2018
The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947
Unfinished Business, 2015
Uptown Girls, 2003
Walking Tall, 2004
Wargames, 1983
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
Welcome To Marwen, 2018
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Winter’s Bone, 2010
Winter’s Tale, 2014
November 2
Caught in the Net, Season 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4
November 3
Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3
Scent of Time (Max Original)
November 4
Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1
November 5
Holiday Wars, Season 5
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1
The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1
The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1
November 6
Gumbo Coalition, 2022
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10
The Family Chantel, Season 5
November 7
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2
Building Roots, Season 1B
Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5
Operation Undercover
Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School, 2023 (HBO Original)
November 8
A Chestnut Family Christmas, 2021
A Christmas For Mary, 2019
A Christmas Fumble, 2022
A Christmas Open House
A Christmas Stray, 2021
A Gingerbread Christmas
The Great Holiday Bake War, 2022
A Sisterly Christmas, 2021
Artfully Designed, Season 2
Baking Christmas, 2019
Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials
Candy Coated Christmas
Carole’s Christmas, 2019
Cooking Up Christmas, 2020
Designing Christmas
Feds, Season 1
First Christmas, 2020
Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1
Fixer Upper: The Hotel
Food Network: White House Thanksgiving
Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4
Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1
Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Season 1
Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1
House Hunters: Ho Ho Home
Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1
My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1
One Fine Christmas, 2019
Our OWN Christmas
Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Season 1
Surprising Santa Claus
The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1
Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, Season 1
Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2
You Were My First Boyfriend, 2023 (HBO Original)
November 9
My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)
Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)
Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)
November 11
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, 2023 (HBO Original)
The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat
November 12
American Monster, Season 9A
Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith
November 13
Love Has Won (HBO Original)
November 14
Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A
How We Get Free, 2023 (HBO Original)
Real Time Crime, Season 2
Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special
November 15
Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1
Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1
Expedition Unknown, Season 8B
House Hunters International: Volume 8
White House Christmas, 1998-2021
White House Christmas Special, 2022
November 16
The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)
Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)
November 17
Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1
Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land, 2022
November 19
Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1
November 20
Ice Age America, Season 1
November 21
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1
Road Rage, Season 1
November 22
The Intern, 2015
November 23
Christmas Eve on Sesame Street
Elmo Saves Christmas
Little Richard: I Am Everything, 2023 (CNN Films/Max Original)
Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas
A Sesame Street Christmas Carol
November 24
Let Us Prey, Season 1
The Lives of Felix, Las vidas de Fèlix
November 27
Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12
Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games
The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1
November 28
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G
South to Black Power, 2023 (HBO Original)
November 29
Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B
Her, 2014
Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1
November 30
Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
Bleacher Report Live Sports in November (all times ET):
November 1
NHL: Buffalo Sabres* at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche*, 9:30 p.m.
November 6
College Basketball: 2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas
Women: USC vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.
Men: Oregon vs. Georgia, 4:30 p.m.
Women: Colorado vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Men: USC vs. Kansas State, 10 p.m.
November 7
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.
November 8
NHL: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
November 14
NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play
Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m.
November 15
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
November 16
2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal, Home Leg
U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 8:30 p.m.
November 20
2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal, Away Leg
Soccer: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Time TBA
November 21
NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play
Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.
November 22
NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights* at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m.
November 24
2023 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown
Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, 8:30 p.m.
November 28
NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play
Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.
November 29
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market
Titles Leaving Max in November:
November 1
Dark Winds, AMC+
Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3, AMC+
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7, AMC+
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2, AMC+
Interview with the Vampire, AMC+
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4, AMC+
Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5, AMC+
November 2
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
November 5
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)
November 6
The Host, 2013
November 7
Noblesse
We Are Not Done Yet, 2018 (HBO Original)
November 12
Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)
November 14
TSUKIMICHI – Moonlit Fantasy
November 15
2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)
November 25
The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)
November 30
10,000 B.C., 2008
Absolute Power, 1997
Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3
Angels in the Outfield, 1951
The Apparition, 2012
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
Badlands, 1973
Black Sheep, 1996
Blade, 1998
Blade II, 2002
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Breach, 2007
Burn After Reading, 2008
The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
Cats, 2019
Cleopatra, 1963
Comedy Knockout
Critters, 1986
Critters 3, 1991
The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957
Dark Shadows, 2012
De Blanco La Patuda, aka White is for Virgins, 2020
The Descent, 2006
The Descent: Part 2, 2009
Diggers, 2007
Disclosure, 1994
Doc Hollywood, 1991
Doctor Sleep, 2019
Dracula A.D. 1972, 1972
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969
Draft Day, 2014
The Drop, 2014
First Reformed, 2018
The Fly, 1986
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th, 2009
Gemini, 2018
Gone Girl, 2014
Green Room, 2016
The Haunting, 1963
Horror of Dracula, 1958
The Hurt Locker, 2009
I Origins, 2014
If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
Insidious, 2010
Into the Forest, 2016
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012
Krisha, 2016
Lakeview Terrace, 2008
Limitless, 2011
Los Dias De La Ballena, aka The Days of the Whale, 2019
Lucas, 1986
Lucky You, 2007
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008
The Mask, 1994
The Maze Runner, 2014
The Middle
Moonfall, 2022
The Mummy, 1959
Narc, 2003
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
The Outsiders, 1983
Paid Off with Michael Torpey
Poltergeist, 1982
Pretty in Pink, 1986
Private Benjamin, 1980
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack
Reindeer Games, 2000
The Rookie, 1990
Safe Haven, 2013
The Sea of Trees, 2016
See No Evil, Hear No Evil, 1989
The Show, 2017
Signs, 2002
Some Kind of Wonderful, 1987
Soylent Green, 1973
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985
Talk Show the Game Show
Team America: World Police, 2004
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, 2013
Urban Cowboy, 1980
V for Vendetta, 2005
Wild Rose, 2019
Young Frankenstein, 1974