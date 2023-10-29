What’s Coming & Going From Max in November 2023

There’s plenty to check out on Max this November, whether it’s some of the streaming service’s original series, classic movies, or sports.

Max will be the only place to catch Originals Bookie and Julia and Rap Sh!t‘s second seasons. Meanwhile, a few HBO Originals like Albert Brooks: Defending My Life will be streaming as well. There are several holiday movies like Elf, A Christmas Story, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation coming to the platform.

The streamer has also released its schedule for its Bleacher Report Live Sports in November, and pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game.

Scroll down for a peek at what’s coming and going from the platform this November, and head to the comments section below to share what you plan to stream.

Titles Coming to Max in November:

November 1

Act of Valor, 2012

After the Thin Man, 1936

Aliens, 1986

The Ant Bully, 2006

Arthur Christmas, 2011

The Avengers, 1998

The Bachelor, 1999

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Beauty, 1994

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, 1984

Brigadoon, 1954

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

A Christmas Carol, 1938

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

A Christmas Story, 1983

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Christmas Story 2, 2012

Definitely, Maybe, 2008

Dennis the Menace, 1993

A Dennis the Menace Christmas, 2007

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

Diner, 1982

Down to Earth, 2001

Dune, 1984

Elf, 2003

The Fantastic Four, 2015

Fever Pitch, 2005

The Foot Fist Way, 2008

Four Christmases, 2008

Fred Claus, 2007

Free Fire, 2017

Funny Farm, 1988

Get Carter, 1971

Get Smart, 2008

The Golden Compass, 2007

Gran Torino, 2008

Great Expectations, 1998

Hannah and Her Sisters, 1986

Happy Feet, 2006

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Head of State, 2003

Hearts in Atlantis, 2001

High Life, 2019

Holiday Affair, 1949

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4

Inkheart, 2009

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015

Jack Frost, 1998

John Dies at the End, 2013

Kart Racer, 2003

Killing Me Softly, 2003

Kin, 2018

The King’s Speech, 2010

Legally Blonde, 2001

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, 2003

Legally Blondes, 2009

The Lovely Bones, 2010

Major League, 1989

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942

The Manchurian Candidate, 2004

Mean Girls 2, 2011

Misery, 1990

Mistress America, 2015

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

New Year’s Eve, 2011

Now You See Me, 2013

Now You See Me 2, 2016

Ordinary People, 1980

Paddington 2, 2017

Paycheck, 2003

The Pirate, 1948

Pitch Perfect 2, 2015

The Polar Express, 2004

Predators, 2010

The Prince and the Pauper, 1937

Road House, 1989

Rocky, 1976

Rocky Balboa, 2006

Rocky II, 1979

Rocky III, 1982

Rocky IV, 1985

Rocky V, 1990

Room for One More, 1952

Running on Empty, 1988

The Shop Around the Corner, 1940

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1

Traffik, 2018

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

Unfinished Business, 2015

Uptown Girls, 2003

Walking Tall, 2004

Wargames, 1983

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Welcome To Marwen, 2018

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Winter’s Bone, 2010

Winter’s Tale, 2014

November 2

Caught in the Net, Season 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4

November 3

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original)

November 4

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1

November 5

Holiday Wars, Season 5

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1

The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1

The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1

November 6

Gumbo Coalition, 2022

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10

The Family Chantel, Season 5

November 7

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2

Building Roots, Season 1B

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5

Operation Undercover

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School, 2023 (HBO Original)

November 8

A Chestnut Family Christmas, 2021

A Christmas For Mary, 2019

A Christmas Fumble, 2022

A Christmas Open House

A Christmas Stray, 2021

A Gingerbread Christmas

The Great Holiday Bake War, 2022

A Sisterly Christmas, 2021

Artfully Designed, Season 2

Baking Christmas, 2019

Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials

Candy Coated Christmas

Carole’s Christmas, 2019

Cooking Up Christmas, 2020

Designing Christmas

Feds, Season 1

First Christmas, 2020

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1

Fixer Upper: The Hotel

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Season 1

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home

Macy’s Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1

One Fine Christmas, 2019

Our OWN Christmas

Santa’s Baking Blizzard, Season 1

Surprising Santa Claus

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1

Turkey Day Sunny’s Way, Season 1

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2

You Were My First Boyfriend, 2023 (HBO Original)

November 9

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)

November 11

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, 2023 (HBO Original)

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat

November 12

American Monster, Season 9A

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith

November 13

Love Has Won (HBO Original)

November 14

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A

How We Get Free, 2023 (HBO Original)

Real Time Crime, Season 2

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special

November 15

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1

Expedition Unknown, Season 8B

House Hunters International: Volume 8

White House Christmas, 1998-2021

White House Christmas Special, 2022

November 16

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)

Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)

November 17

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1

Tom & Jerry Snowman’s Land, 2022

November 19

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1

November 20

Ice Age America, Season 1

November 21

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1

Road Rage, Season 1

November 22

The Intern, 2015

November 23

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Little Richard: I Am Everything, 2023 (CNN Films/Max Original)

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

November 24

Let Us Prey, Season 1

The Lives of Felix, Las vidas de Fèlix

November 27

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games

The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1

November 28

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G

South to Black Power, 2023 (HBO Original)

November 29

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B

Her, 2014

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1

November 30

Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Bleacher Report Live Sports in November (all times ET):

November 1

NHL: Buffalo Sabres* at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche*, 9:30 p.m.

November 6

College Basketball: 2023 Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas

Women: USC vs. Ohio State, 2 p.m.

Men: Oregon vs. Georgia, 4:30 p.m.

Women: Colorado vs. LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Men: USC vs. Kansas State, 10 p.m.

November 7

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.

November 8

NHL: Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

November 14

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 10 p.m.

November 15

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: New York Islanders at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

November 16

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal, Home Leg

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 8:30 p.m.

November 20

2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal, Away Leg

Soccer: U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Time TBA

November 21

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

November 22

NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights* at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m.

November 24

2023 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 6 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, 8:30 p.m.

November 28

NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

November 29

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market

Titles Leaving Max in November:

November 1

Dark Winds, AMC+

Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3, AMC+

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7, AMC+

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2, AMC+

Interview with the Vampire, AMC+

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4, AMC+

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5, AMC+

November 2

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

November 5

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)

November 6

The Host, 2013

November 7

Noblesse

We Are Not Done Yet, 2018 (HBO Original)

November 12

Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)

November 14

TSUKIMICHI – Moonlit Fantasy

November 15

2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)

November 25

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)

November 30

10,000 B.C., 2008

Absolute Power, 1997

Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3

Angels in the Outfield, 1951

The Apparition, 2012

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

Badlands, 1973

Black Sheep, 1996

Blade, 1998

Blade II, 2002

Blade: Trinity, 2004

Breach, 2007

Burn After Reading, 2008

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Cats, 2019

Cleopatra, 1963

Comedy Knockout

Critters, 1986

Critters 3, 1991

The Curse of Frankenstein, 1957

Dark Shadows, 2012

De Blanco La Patuda, aka White is for Virgins, 2020

The Descent, 2006

The Descent: Part 2, 2009

Diggers, 2007

Disclosure, 1994

Doc Hollywood, 1991

Doctor Sleep, 2019

Dracula A.D. 1972, 1972

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, 1969

Draft Day, 2014

The Drop, 2014

First Reformed, 2018

The Fly, 1986

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 2009

Gemini, 2018

Gone Girl, 2014

Green Room, 2016

The Haunting, 1963

Horror of Dracula, 1958

The Hurt Locker, 2009

I Origins, 2014

If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018

Insidious, 2010

Into the Forest, 2016

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012

Krisha, 2016

Lakeview Terrace, 2008

Limitless, 2011

Los Dias De La Ballena, aka The Days of the Whale, 2019

Lucas, 1986

Lucky You, 2007

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008

The Mask, 1994

The Maze Runner, 2014

The Middle

Moonfall, 2022

The Mummy, 1959

Narc, 2003

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

The Outsiders, 1983

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Poltergeist, 1982

Pretty in Pink, 1986

Private Benjamin, 1980

The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack

Reindeer Games, 2000

The Rookie, 1990

Safe Haven, 2013

The Sea of Trees, 2016

See No Evil, Hear No Evil, 1989

The Show, 2017

Signs, 2002

Some Kind of Wonderful, 1987

Soylent Green, 1973

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985

Talk Show the Game Show

Team America: World Police, 2004

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, 2013

Urban Cowboy, 1980

V for Vendetta, 2005

Wild Rose, 2019

Young Frankenstein, 1974