‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

Rap Sh!t isn’t going anywhere.

HBO Max has renewed the comedy from Issa Rae for a second season. The eight-episode first season debuted in July and is currently available to stream.

“We’re so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team,” Rae said in a statement.

Added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

Showrunner Syreeta Singleton said, “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them. We’re going bigger and harder!”

In Rap Sh!t Season 1, estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) reunited to form a rap group. It also starred Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler.

Rap Sh!t is executive produce by Rae, Singleton, Montrel McKay for HOORAE, and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Rae also wrote the season one premiere episode and co-wrote the finale episode with Singleton. Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE.

Rap Sh!t, Season 2, TBA, HBO Max