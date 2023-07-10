Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Sets Series Premiere Date at FOX

Holy krap! Dan Harmon‘s animated comedy Krapopolis has an official release date at FOX.

The series, which features the voice talents of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, What We Do In the Shadows‘ Matt Berry, comedian Richard Ayoade, Mapleworth Murders‘ Pam Murphy, and The Midnight Gospel‘s Duncan Trussell, will premiere on FOX on Sunday, September 24 at 8/7c with two episodes. (The debut takes place immediately after the FOX NFL doubleheader and air live to all time zones.)

Starting October 1, Krapopolis will air right after The Simpsons on Sundays at 8:30/7:30c, followed by Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. It joins the long-running adult animated series that make up the “FOX Animation Domination” lineup starting at 8/7c. Due to the ongoing WGA writers’ strike (which has affected the upcoming season of Family Guy), the Animation Domination block is the only part of the Fall 2023 schedule FOX has announced thus far.

Krapopolis is a new adult animated comedy from Harmon (creator of Rick and Morty and Community). “Set in mythical ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process,” the logline reads.

“The series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling ‘civilization,'” the synopsis adds. Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess. He’s Krapopolis’ self-involved, narcissistic king who’s trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Deliria is as petty as she is powerful and is only interested in defending civilization if it means more worshipers for her than her frenemies on Mt. Olympus.

Berry plays Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He’s the self-described life of the orgy, something he seems to share with Berry’s Laszlo Cravensworth in WWDITS. Shlub is a true pleasure seeker who thinks everyone should just chill out and, if they need him for anything, he’ll be down at the bar. Murphy voices Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Trussell plays Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking.

Krapopolis is owned by FOX Entertainment and produced by FOX’s Bento Box Entertainment. Harmon is the series creator and executive producer. Steve Levy executive produces with Jordan Young, who also serves as showrunner for Season 1. Alex Rubens is the executive producer and showrunner for Seasons 2 and 3, which have already been green-lit by FOX.

Krapopolis, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 24, 8/7c, FOX