Fox Unveils 2023-34 Slate Including New Series & Renewals

Fox has revealed its 2023-24 programming line-up at today’s (May 15) Upfront Presentation at the Manhattan Center, which includes two new dramas, two new animated comedies, and two new unscripted series.

“Across every genre of FOX’s 2023-24 lineup, we continue to attract the brightest, most prolific creators in the industry,” said Rob Wade, CEO, Fox Entertainment. “As a result, our content portfolio continues to deliver balance and variety in its storytelling through the strength and stability of our returning favorites and tremendous creativity of our new series.”

Highlights include the return of Gordon Ramsay‘s Kitchen Nightmares after almost 10 years with an all-new season of restaurant makeovers.

New dramas include Doc, a medical drama centered on the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis, who must navigate her life after a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life.

And Rescue: HI-Surf, which follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.

These two new dramas will join returning dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and The Cleaning Lady.

Krapopolis, from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, and starring Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), and Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows); and Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Jon Hamm, join the animated slate alongside returning series Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, and The Simpsons.

On the unscripted side is Snake Oil, a new game show hosted and produced by Emmy-nominated comedian David Spade (SNL) and executive-produced by Emmy nominee Will Arnett (Arrested Development), and We Are Family, a music guessing game hosted by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx and his daughter, producer and activist Corinne Foxx.

Returning unscripted series include Farmer Wants a Wife, Hell’s Kitchen, I Can See Your Voice, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Plus, LEGO Masters will air its second multiple-night holiday event LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.