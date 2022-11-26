‘Krapopolis’: Creator Dan Harmon Talks Deconstructing Politics & ‘Community’ (VIDEO)

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is the king of cartoons for the current generation of adult animation, and now he’s getting ready to premiere his latest offering Krapopolis on the highly coveted Animation Domination block on Fox.

In an interview with TV Insider, Harmon sat with Damian Holbrook in our New York Comic Con studio to tease what fans can look forward to in the highly-anticipated upcoming series, as well as how the show’s setting as the world’s first cities is meant to deconstruct a lot of concepts we still deal with today.

“You know, it’s set in a time in folklore when the city is as new as the idea of doing business on the internet in the 90s. It’s just sort of like a thing that might be here today or tomorrow,” he said of the questionable rulers of Krapopolis. “So it’s kind of impossible to be so bad at it that you don’t deserve the job; it’s just a bunch of upstarts and startups.”

He also noted that although the show deals with local politics that “it’s a good chance to deconstruct without offending people,” he doesn’t intend to base his story on any real history. “It’s an underdog city ancient greek city; it’s not Athens.”

When questioned about making a cartoon-shared universe with Krapopolis, Rick and Morty, and the greater cartoon pantheon of Fox, he teases, “I’m always having this discussion with the writers. This universe shares a history with ours, correct?”

Krapopolis centers around a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that try to run one of the world’s first cities set in ancient Greece without killing each other. It was previously announced that Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, The IT Crowd‘s Richard Ayoade, What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell would lend their voices to the Community creator’s upcoming series.

As for the Community movie, he says the film he pitched has “some big chill vibes cause you want to get the people back together for some reason, so we picked a reason and then threw a monkey wrench in it. Who knows if we’ll go with it, that was just to sell it. Now we sold it; now we can do whatever we want.”

Fox has already given Krapopolis a second-season renewal.

Although the show was scheduled to premiere on November 27, following the NFL doubleheader, its premiere has now been delayed. According to Fox, Krapopolis’ preview will be rescheduled closer to its planned series premiere.

