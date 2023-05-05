‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale: Sweet Densi Moment and Callen & Anna’s Wedding (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah, Bar Paly, and Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS; Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles

 More

Love is in the air as NCIS: Los Angeles says goodbye after 14 seasons with a two-part finale, airing on May 14 (at 10/9c) and 21 (at 9/8c, followed by a retrospective) on CBS.

It all kicks off with “New Beginnings,” in which ATF seeks help from NCIS after one of its agents goes missing to investigate stolen military-grade weapons. Plus, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s (Caleb Castille) sister interviews for medical school, and Sam (LL Cool J) encourages his father to take part in the drug trial. Then, in “New Beginnings, Part Two,” in addition to wrapping up the case, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding.

When it comes to how the series will end as a whole, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider that he wanted the team “truly living happily ever after, still out there fighting crime and doing good.”

CBS has released some photos from both episodes offering a look at the investigation and sweet moments for its couples. Yes, there’s a moment and joy for “Densi” — Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) — as well to come. Scroll down for a look at the photos.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS

Duncan Campbell, LL Cool J, and Chris O'Donnell in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS

“New Beginnings”

What’s going on?

Gerald McRaney and Randy Couture in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS

Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) and Newsome (Randy Couture)

Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS

Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah)

Natalia Del Riego in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS

Rosa (Natalia Del Riego)

LL Cool J in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS

Sam (LL Cool J)

Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Michael Yarish/CBS

Happy Densi!

in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

“New Beginnings, Part Two”

Anna (Bar Paly) and Callen (Chris O’Donnell)

NCIS: Los Angeles

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in 'Yellowstone'
1
‘Yellowstone’ Ending With Season 5, New Sequel Series Will Debut in December
'Jeopardy'
2
Will Impressive ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Stick Around for a While? Fans Weigh In
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Makes Huge Blunder & Loses Dream Vacation
CW 2020 Series Orders
4
8 CBS Stations Are Dropping The CW Network and Going Independent This Fall
Sara Lee on WWE Tough Enough
5
Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee’s Cause of Death Revealed