Love is in the air as NCIS: Los Angeles says goodbye after 14 seasons with a two-part finale, airing on May 14 (at 10/9c) and 21 (at 9/8c, followed by a retrospective) on CBS.

It all kicks off with “New Beginnings,” in which ATF seeks help from NCIS after one of its agents goes missing to investigate stolen military-grade weapons. Plus, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s (Caleb Castille) sister interviews for medical school, and Sam (LL Cool J) encourages his father to take part in the drug trial. Then, in “New Beginnings, Part Two,” in addition to wrapping up the case, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding.

When it comes to how the series will end as a whole, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TV Insider that he wanted the team “truly living happily ever after, still out there fighting crime and doing good.”

CBS has released some photos from both episodes offering a look at the investigation and sweet moments for its couples. Yes, there’s a moment and joy for “Densi” — Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) — as well to come. Scroll down for a look at the photos.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 10/9c, CBS