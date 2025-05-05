When Does ‘Survivor’ Season 49 Premiere? Everything We Know So Far

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Survivor Season 48 is already nearly complete. The three-hour Season 48 finale will air later this May on CBS, and given that the series is already making public plans about the milestone 50th season, Survivor has of course already been renewed for Season 49. CBS will soon release its fall 2025 schedule. Here’s everything we know about Survivor Season 49 in the meantime.

When is the Survivor 48 finale?

Survivor airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS with 90-minute episodes. Here’s the release schedule for the remaining episodes of Survivor 48:

Wednesday, May 7, 8/7c: Episode 11, “Coconut Etiquette”

One castaway struggles with betraying their allies. Power in the game is up for grabs when one castaway is chosen for a journey and must decide if the risk is worth the reward. Then, paranoia runs rampant when a castaway knowingly tries to stir up chaos.

Wednesday, May 15, 8/7c: Episode 12

An episode title and description will be available at a later time.

Wednesday, May 21, 8/7c: Episode 13 (Finale)

One castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the Season 48 finale of Survivor, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst (from 8-11 p.m. ET).

When does Survivor Season 49 come out?

A Survivor Season 49 premiere date will be announced at a later time, but Survivor‘s fall premieres typically come out in September. Survivor has aired on Wednesdays at 8/7c for years on CBS, so expect that weekly air date and time to continue, as well as the 90-minute episode format.

Has the Survivor Season 49 cast been announced?

Not yet, but Probst will return as host for the 49th consecutive season. The Survivor 49 cast will be announced later this year, closer to the fall premiere date.

When does Survivor 50 premiere?

Survivor Season 50, themed “In the Hands of the Fans,” will premiere in February 2026. The cast will be announced at a later time, but as previously announced, it will consist entirely of returning players from across the show’s 49 seasons, bringing old and new-era Survivor players together in competition for the very first time.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest on Survivor Season 49.

Survivor, Season 48 Finale, Wednesday, May 21, 8/7c, CBS, Season 49 Premiere, Fall 2025