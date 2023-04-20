Don’t Be a Braindead Walker Subscribe to our Fear the Walking Dead Newsletter:

“No matter what’s coming, we have to live.” But can they?

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at a new teaser for the upcoming eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead, and there are threats from the living and the dead alike all over it. And that means that Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) goal — rescuing Mo from PADRE — is much easier said than done.

The line may be that the place is “about saving lives, protecting the future,” but it’s also “built on a lie.” However, taking PADRE down? Well, just watch the full video above to see what the survivors are facing.

The first part of Fear the Walking Dead‘s final season begins on May 14 on AMC and AMC+, with episodes available to stream early on Thursdays beginning May 11. (The second part, with the final six episodes, will air later this year.) It picks up where Season 7 left off, with Morgan and Madison’s hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE not going as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

“To conclude Fear the Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be bringing you one of its most vibrant, inventive, exciting seasons EVER,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, said in January when announcing it would be ending.

The series also stars Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 8A Premiere, Sunday, May 14, AMC & AMC+