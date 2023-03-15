FX’s next suspense thriller coming to streaming plays out across three points in time.

The limited series Class of ’09, starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara and from Tom Rob Smith, will premiere on Wednesday, May 10 on Hulu, with the first two episodes. rest of the eight-episode series will be released weekly. (It will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.)

Class of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents, in three distinct points in time, who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. It spans multiple decades and is told across interweaving timelines, examining the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.

Henry plays Tayo, one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, while Mara’s Poet is one of the most successful undercover agents of all time. Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith, Jon Jon Briones, Brooke Smith, Jake McDorman, and Rosalind Eleazar round out the cast. Check out the full version of the art highlighting the multiple timelines below.

Class of ’09 is created and executive produced by Tom Rob Smith. Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Jessica Levin, and Joe Robert Cole also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The thriller was ordered to series in June 2021. “Class of ’09 brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher,” Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX. Produced by FX Productions said at the time. “With a story from Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Class of ’09 is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller.”

Class of ’09, Series Premiere (two episodes), Wednesday, May 10, Hulu