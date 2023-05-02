Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of May 1-7.

We still love Bridgerton, so of course we can’t wait for Queen Charlotte (May 4 on Netflix), about the young queen’s rise to prominence and power, with her marriage to King George ushering in a great love story. Over on Peacock, Pete Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself (with Edie Falco starring as his mom and Joe Pesci as his grandfather!) in Bupkis (May 4). That same day, The Other Two (HBO Max) returns (finally!) with Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) finally standing on their own two feet.

ABC says goodbye to two of its long-running series on May 3. After 10 seasons, The Goldbergs will end — and introduce a new love interest for Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) in George (Rob Corddry). And after five seasons, the friend group of A Million Little Things will probably make us cry again after the penultimate episode’s heartbreaking news for Gary (James Roday Rodriguez).

And on May 6 begins the official Coronation of King Charles III, a three-day weekend that will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look to the future.

Returning to the list from last week are Succession (was #6) and Barry (was #15).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?