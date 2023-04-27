Sneak Peek at Friend Group in ‘AMLT’ Series Finale

Following a devastating penultimate episode, A Million Little Things will be saying goodbye with the May 3 series finale, and we truly don’t know much of what to expect.

The logline from ABC for “One Big Thing” is vague: “A tight-knit circle of friends is reminded that friendship is a million little things.” The photos, which you can check out below, don’t offer much else, other than a look at some of the friend group — Maggie (Allison Miller), Rome (Romany Malco), Eddie (David Giuntioli), and Regina (Christina Moses) — and the door of Maggie and Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) apartment. The promo only looks back at the past five seasons of the show:

But, unless there’s some sort of time jump, we do think there could be a funeral (the series began with one, with the friend group losing Ron Livingston’s Jon); Gary’s dying of cancer, and though the penultimate episode ended on a happy note, with him and Maggie getting married, he doesn’t have much time left.

But will this truly be the end of the friend group? “I definitely leave the door open to something. The way we leave the series would certainly allow for an opportunity to revisit, should we all find ourselves available,” creator DJ Nash told TV Insider at the beginning of the final season.

At least for now, A Million Little Things will be ending “unbelievably optimistically” and with “a celebration of friendship,” he added. “This last scene … would be the message I would hope resonates for all of our fans who might be sad that the show is ending. There’s a circle of life that we all go through that is really profound and I can’t wait. It’s going to cost quite a bit of money and take quite a bit of time. But when I pitched that last scene to the studio and the network, they were like, ‘absolutely, we have to do that.’”

Scroll down to check out the photos from “One Big Thing.”

A Million Little Things, Series Finale, Wednesday, May 3, 10/9c, ABC