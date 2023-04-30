‘Bridgerton’: Why We Still Love Netflix’s Costume Drama

Is it the Regency era opulence or the sexy looks across candlelit ballrooms that makes viewers swoon for Netflix’s Shondaland

hit Bridgerton?

Adapted from Julia Quinn’s novels, the series has a built-in fanbase that helped foster its popularity, but Bridgerton went further, igniting a fresh interest in costume dramas. Framed by the mysterious Lady Whistledown’s narration (by Julie Andrews), each juicy episode offered viewers guilt-free gossip. (Who doesn’t enjoy a good secret or two?)

The show’s 2020 debut benefited from pandemic viewing, but a compelling first-season romance between Phoebe Dynevor’s naive Daphne Bridgerton and breakout Regé-Jean Page’s Duke of Hastings worked wonders. Their sizzling chemistry enraptured audiences so much that Bridgerton became one of Netflix’s most-streamed shows during Season 1.

The series delivered a perfect balance between soapy drama and romantic spectacle. Even after Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) was revealed as gossip Lady Whistledown, the shifting focus of couples meant fresh intrigue — and we stayed hooked.

The series also offers great escapism — it’s a place where true love can always prevail. Since minute one, we’ve seen that kind of love, whether it’s undeniable attraction between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) or a coming connection on long-pining Penelope and forgivably clueless Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) for Season 3.

Now, alongside Queen Charlotte, viewers can read the monarch’s story when a companion novel comes May 9, proving fascination with the ton is going nowhere but up.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 4, Netflix

Bridgerton, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Netflix

