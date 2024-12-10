Ryan Seacrest Reveals Dating Status to Shocked ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestants

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest is settling into his Wheel of Fortune host role as Pat Sajak’s replacement, and viewers have praised the host’s less “robotic” energy compared to when he started, especially during the contestant interviews. His more casual side certainly shined through on Monday, December 9’s episode, when he surprised everyone with a candid joke about not winning at love just yet. To open the show, marking the start of Disney Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway week, Seacrest, 49, chatted with the three Disney fan contestants. Married mom-of-two Sunita Baru shared that she’s such a Disney fan that it’s where she celebrated her honeymoon and 10-year wedding anniversary. “Our 20-year anniversary is coming up, and it’s also going to be at Disneyland,” she gushed. Seacrest asked, “Is that the key to a successful marriage?” Sunita replied with a big grin, “I think so.” Then came the unexpected add-on from the host. “I’ll make note if it…ever happens,” Seacrest quipped, turning directly to the camera and referring to his never getting married while also gently implying he was not seriously seeing anyone.

The studio audience and the contestants burst into laughter. The broadcast cut to all three players, one of whom was covering her face and another named Ken, laughing especially loud. Seacrest quipped, “Ken, you laughed too hard at that, actually.” Ken threw up his hands and offered a sympathetic quip in return to Seacrest’s not settling down quite yet: “I’ve been engaged for 5 years, so if it ever happens for me, too!”

Speaking of getting married, Sunita proceeded to win the episode and go to the bonus round with $11,000 in cash and, yes, a prize trip to her favorite place on earth, Disney World. She selected “Event” as her category and the additional letters of “MHDA.” The puzzle read as “_ R _ D A L’ ‘S H _ _ E R’ and she aced it as “BRIDAL SHOWER” winning an extra $40,000 and a final total of $51,016 cash. Her solve made for the third bonus round win in the past week, a welcome change after a puzzling drought of losses the past few weeks.

Seacrest did not disclose his relationship status on-stage further, but he is reportedly currently single, according to Yahoo!. He was most recently publicly tied model Aubrey Paige, 26, whom he dated for three years from May 2021 until April 2024 (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

Seacrest has also dated multiple other women including actress Shana Wall from 2003 to 2005 and personal chef Shayna Taylor for eight years. During his on-and-off-again time with Taylor he also dated model Renée Hall and Hilary Cruz in 2016. He additionally dated DWTS‘ Julianne Hough. Perhaps his most widely publicized relationship, Seacrest dated the professional dancer from 2010 to 2013.

After his most recent split from Paige, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE, “After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”