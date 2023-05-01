The Goldbergs are preparing to bid viewers adieu, but not without introducing a new character in the show’s series finale, airing Wednesday, May 3 on ABC.

In an exclusive first look at the final episode, we’re giving fans a sneak peek at new images of Rob Corddry‘s guest role as George, a love interest for Wendi McLendon-Covey‘s Goldberg matriarch, Beverly. The episode “Bev to the Future” sees Adam (Sean Giambrone) accompany his mom, Bev, to her high school reunion.

At the reunion, Beverly re-encounters George, her old high school boyfriend who is described as both “charming” and “boyishly handsome.” While they reminisce and share old memories, Adam embarks on a Back to the Future–style mission as he tries to end a reality in which Bev ends up with the wrong man.

As viewers will recall, the Goldbergs have been adjusting to life in the wake of losing patriarch Murray (Jeff Garlin) soon after the death of Pops (George Segal), leaving a hole in Bev and the whole family’s lives. Could George help heal it, or will he be the man Adam tries to prevent her from ending up with? Only time will tell for certain, but in the meantime, fans can get a closer peek at what’s to come with the fun photos, below.

The Goldbergs, Series Finale, Wednesday, May 3, 8:30/7:30c, ABC