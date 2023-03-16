It’s been a year and a half since The Other Two‘s Season 2 finale aired, but the HBO Max comedy is finally coming back.

The streaming service has announced that the 10-episode The Other Two Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, May 4. Two episodes will be released on May 4, 11, and 18, then one episode a week until the season finale on June 15.

Now, in Season 3, HBO Max teases, “After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet — fully ‘successful’ in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???”

The series also stars Ken Marino (Streeter). Josh Segarra (Lance), Wanda Sykes (Shuli), and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis) will recur this season. Returning guest stars include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis. New guest stars include Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O’Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney.

The Other Two is created, written, and executive produced by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider; executive produced by Lorne Michaels; executive produced by Andrew Singer, and produced by Micah Frank and Eddie Michaels, for Broadway Video; executive produced by Blair Breard; produced by Ally Engelberg and Marc Lieberman for Above Average, and Gwen Bialic.

Scroll down to check out the first photos from Season 3.

The Other Two, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, May 4, HBO Max