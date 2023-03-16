‘The Other Two’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Plus Returning & New Guest Stars (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver in 'The Other Two'
Greg Endries/HBO

The Other Two

 More

It’s been a year and a half since The Other Two‘s Season 2 finale aired, but the HBO Max comedy is finally coming back.

The streaming service has announced that the 10-episode The Other Two Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, May 4. Two episodes will be released on May 4, 11, and 18, then one episode a week until the season finale on June 15.

Now, in Season 3, HBO Max teases, “After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who’s now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet — fully ‘successful’ in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???”

The series also stars Ken Marino (Streeter). Josh Segarra (Lance), Wanda Sykes (Shuli), and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis) will recur this season. Returning guest stars include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis. New guest stars include Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O’Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O’Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney.

'The Other Two' Bosses Break Down the Dubeks' Wins & Losses in Season 2
Related

'The Other Two' Bosses Break Down the Dubeks' Wins & Losses in Season 2

The Other Two is created, written, and executive produced by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider; executive produced by Lorne Michaels; executive produced by Andrew Singer, and produced by Micah Frank and Eddie Michaels, for Broadway Video; executive produced by Blair Breard; produced by Ally Engelberg and Marc Lieberman for Above Average, and Gwen Bialic.

Scroll down to check out the first photos from Season 3.

The Other Two, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, May 4, HBO Max

Heléne Yorke in 'The Other Two'
Greg Endries/HBO

Brooke (Heléne Yorke)

Drew Tarver in 'The Other Two'
Greg Endries/HBO

Cary (Drew Tarver)

Molly Shannon in 'The Other Two'
Greg Endries/HBO

Pat (Molly Shannon)

Heléne Yorke, Wanda Sykes, and Ken Marino in 'The Other Two'
Greg Endries/HBO

Brooke, Shuli (Wanda Sykes), and Streeter (Ken Marino)

Case Walker in 'The Other Two'
Greg Endries/HBO

Chase (Case Walker)

Josh Segarra, Heléne Yorke, and Drew Tarver in 'The Other Two'
Greg Endries/HBO

Lance (Josh Segarra), Brooke, and Cary

The Other Two

Case Walker

Drew Tarver

Heléne Yorke

Josh Segarra

Ken Marino

Molly Shannon

Wanda Sykes

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Stephen Webb in the March 15, 2023 episode of 'Jeopardy!'
1
Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Stumps Contestants — Did You Get It?
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk
2
‘Monk’ Reunion Movie Starring Original Cast Coming to Peacock
Timothy Bliefnick jokes with Steve Harvey on Family Feud
3
See ‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joke With Steve Harvey
Nicole and Chris from 'Married at First Sight' Season 16
4
‘MAFS’: 4 Key Moments From ‘Moonshine and Monthiversaries’
Patrick Stewart in 'Star Trek: Picard'
5
‘Picard’ Welcomes Another Familiar Face, March Madness Begins, Delicate Surgery on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More ‘Good Trouble’