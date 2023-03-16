Former Family Feud contestant Timothy Bliefnick, who has been charged with killing his estranged wife, joked about regretting his marriage on the show three years ago.

According to a press release from the Quincy Police Department in Illinois, Bliefnick was arrested on Monday (March 13) for shooting his wife Rebecca in her home before a family member found her on February 23, 2023. Bliefnick’s attorney has denied the accusation.

Following the arrest, fans rediscovered a clip of Bliefnick on an episode of Family Feud in 2020, where he joked with host Steve Harvey about regretting getting married.

“What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Harvey asked, to which Bliefnick responded, “Honey, I love you, but I said ‘I do.'”

The live audience reacted with gasps and laughter before Bliefnick added, “Not my mistake, not my mistake… I love my wife. I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?”

Bliefnick and Rebecca got married in 2009 but had been separated for several years and were going through a divorce at the time of Rebecca’s death.

Speaking to Fox News, the man’s attorney Casey Schnack said the Family Feud comment was merely a joke and not relevant to Bliefnick’s separation from his wife.

“It’s a game show. A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn’t make one a murderer,’ Schnack stated.

According to the arrest report, detectives arrested Bliefnick at 8:24 am on March 13 “for a no-bond warrant for two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion for the murder of Rebecca Bliefnick.”

The report adds that the accused was taken into custody “without incident” and that he was “transported to the Adams County jail where he is currently lodged.”