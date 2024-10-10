Steve Harvey got dressed to the nines to celebrate his wife Marjorie Harvey’s 60th birthday, and fans were taken aback by the Family Feud host’s winning, upgraded physique.

The deadpan expression-doling, survey-purveying game show frontman since 2010, Steve posed alongside Marjorie outside of a restaurant in an Instagram video he shared on Thursday (October 10). Both Harveys donned elegant formalwear, with Steve in an all-black suit (and signature shades) and Marjorie in a billowing white top over a cream-colored gown.

Steve lovingly gazed at his wife and gave her a smooch as the slow-motion upload came to a close. Steve looked noticeably slimmed down with a defined jawline as he smiled at a flashing camera nearby. “Happy 60th birthday baby,” he captioned the precious post for his 10.9 million followers.

Fans flooded the comments section, not needing a survey to express that the TV host —and his wife since 2007—looked happier and healthier than ever.

“They both look so slim and good, wow,” one fan wrote.

“My power couple looking good y’all!” gushed another.

“Looking amazing in that black Steve,” penned a third.

“Y’all look GOOD! Steve dropped those lbs! Sharp brother!” wrote a fourth.

On August 30, some fans were left concerned for Steve’s health. Marjorie shared an Instagram video of the pair walking along the beach during a sunkissed summer vacation while celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary. The waves splashed by their bare feet as the couple held hands by the water at sunset.

“These two love birds are living their best life,” one Instagram user gushed in the comments. Quite a few others, however, pointed out that Steve was walking very slowly in the video and seemed to be leaning on Marjorie for support.

“Walking ‍like an old man. Hit the gym bro,” one fan crassly wrote.

“Are they holding hands or she holding him up?” questioned another.

Others noticed that Steve was smoking a cigar in the upload, which didn’t help his cause with critics.

“This couple! But why is this man going into the ocean with a cigar. Let ur lungs breathe sir. Oxygen. Health is wealth,” wrote a third.

“Time to put those cigars away, Steve,” echoed a fourth.

That said, Steve has previously made it clear he’s not interested in fan advice about his health. In a viral video posted to his YouTube channel, he smoked a cigar in a beret while telling fans he pays no mind to criticism of his (apparently one and only) vice.

“Before you tell me what cigars do to your body, let me tell you what it do for me,” he said between puffs. “Because I gotta work from the time I wake up, I say I gotta have little moments in the day where I’m just doing what I wanna do. And a cigar is relaxing to me.”

“You take this from me…I don’t do drugs, I [don’t] eat cake, I got one woman. Something got to give,” he concluded, taking one last draw: “Cigars.”