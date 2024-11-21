Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Shows Off Hair Growth After Chemo – Fans React

Martin Holmes
Isabella Strahan before and after
Isabella Strahan TikTok

Isabella Strahan announced she is cancer-free back in July and is now showing off her hair growth, which she’d previously lost during chemotherapy treatment.

The daughter of former NFL star and television host Michael Strahan, Isabella took to TikTok on November 14 to share a before and after video of her cancer journey. The video, set to Ariana Grande‘s “We Can’t Be Friends,” includes a clip of Isabella from seven months ago without hair while undergoing treatment and a clip of her now.

“7 months ago vs now #slay #cancer #survivor,” she captioned the post.

Fans jumped into the comments to celebrate how far she’s come, with one commenter writing, “The hair growth is crazyyyyy!”

@isabellastrahan 7 months ago vs now #slay #cancer #survivor ♬ we cant be friends – chan

“Congratulations, you are Strong Woman,” said another.

“You’re such a fighter and so beautiful,” another added.

Another wrote, “Warrior young lady, I am so proud of you.”

“You were you with or without your hair. You look stunning both ways but now you look well,” said one fan.

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “a cancerous brain tumor that starts in the lower back part of the brain” and “is most common in children.”

Since her diagnosis, Isabella underwent several surgeries and rounds of chemotherapy. In July, she shared a YouTube video where she revealed the results of her latest MRI scans and confirmed she was cancer-free.

“Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October,” Isabella said in the video.

Last month, Isabella marked the one-year anniversary of her cancer diagnosis on October 26. Sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed, she wrote, “365 days since my life changed tremendously. Thankful for the progress I’ve made.”

In August, the 20-year-old model returned to the University of Southern California to resume her studies. At the time, she shared a video of returning to the school with her mom, Jean Muggli, who is Michael’s ex-wife. “Back at USC,” she captioned the post.

Isabella Strahan

Michael Strahan




