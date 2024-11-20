It’s country music’s biggest night! The 2024 CMA Awards took over Nashville on November 20. Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson are co-hosting a night celebrating all the biggest and best country music stars.

Before the ceremony unfolded, the stars walked the CMAs red carpet. From country music superstars to top ABC talent, the night got off to a rockin’ start.

The CMAs will feature all-star performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Dierks Bentley, and more. Presenters include Simone Biles, Jeff Bridges, Billy Bob Thornton, and Katharine McPhee, among others.

Scroll down to see the stars on the CMAs red carpet.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards, Live, Wednesday, November 20, 8/7c, ABC (next day on Hulu)