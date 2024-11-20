CMA Awards 2024 Red Carpet: Luke Bryan, Katharine McPhee & More (PHOTOS)

Luke Bryan, Simone Biles, and Katharine McPhee at CMA Awards
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

CMA Awards

 More

It’s country music’s biggest night! The 2024 CMA Awards took over Nashville on November 20. Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson are co-hosting a night celebrating all the biggest and best country music stars.

Before the ceremony unfolded, the stars walked the CMAs red carpet. From country music superstars to top ABC talent, the night got off to a rockin’ start.

The CMAs will feature all-star performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Dierks Bentley, and more. Presenters include Simone Biles, Jeff Bridges, Billy Bob Thornton, and Katharine McPhee, among others.

Scroll down to see the stars on the CMAs red carpet.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards, Live, Wednesday, November 20, 8/7c, ABC (next day on Hulu)

Kacey Musgraves attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

The “Rainbow” singer looked sensational in this blue sparkling number.

Don Johnson attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Don Johnson

Don Johnson took a hiatus from running the Doctor Odyssey cruise ship to attend the CMAs.

Noah Kahan attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Noah Kahan

The “Stick Season” hunk looked as charming as ever at the CMAs.

Kelsea Ballerini attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini dazzled in this silver sequin dress.

Chase Stokes attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes accompanied his girlfriend, Kelsea Ballerini, to the CMAs. Date night out!

Luke Bryan attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Luke Bryan

The American Idol judge looked sharp in a pinstripe suit. He’s co-hosting with Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning.

Katharine McPhee attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee stunned in a black pantsuit for the 2024 CMAs.

Jeff Bridges attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Jeff Bridges

The Old Man star stepped out for the Nashville event. He was one of the many A-list presenters.

Simone Biles attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Simone Biles

The Olympian dazzled in a silver dress.

Megan Moroney attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Megan Moroney

The “Girl in the Mirror” singer wowed in this blue ballgown at the CMAs.

Billy Bob Thornton attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Billy Bob Thornton

Fresh off the Landman premiere, Billy Bob Thornton traveled to Nashville for the CMAs.

Miranda Lambert attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Miranda Lambert

The Grammy winner wowed in a black dress at the CMAs. She brought along her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

Shaboozey attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Shaboozey

The “Bar Song” singer took the CMAs by storm in this stylish light green suit.

Carly Pearce attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Carly Pearce

The “What He Didn’t Do” singer was a vision in this plunging white gown.

Prana Supreme and Tekitha of O.N.E The Duo attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

O.N.E The Duo's Prana Supreme and Tekitha

The mother-daughter duo looked fierce on the red carpet.

Ian Bohen attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Ian Bohen

The Yellowstone star left the Dutton ranch for a night out in Nashville.

th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Alana Springsteen

The country singer dazzled in a black dress for country music’s biggest night.

Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims walked the carpet ahead of their sure-to-be electric performance during the ceremony.

Daniel Sunjata attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Daniel Sunjata

The High Potential star took a break from solving crimes to show off his stylish side at the CMAs.

Blanco Brown attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Blanco Brown

The country singer and rapper hit the red carpet in a sleek outfit and cowboy hat.

Hunter Hayes attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Hunter Hayes

The “I Want Crazy” singer looked dashing on the red carpet.

